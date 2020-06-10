MEREDITH -- A small piece of local history will be offered for sale on Main Street on Saturday. Among the items to be sold during an open-air market hosted by the Meredith Historical Society are yellow rose bushes.
The plants are descendants of one brought from England in the 1890s by those arriving to work in the Meredith Linen Mill, now home to the Mill Falls Marketplace.
Cuttings from that original plant were rooted and transplanted at the homes of many residents over the years. In 1995, the late Esther Wyatt gave a plant to the Meredith Garden Club and members planted it in a garden next to the Meredith Historical Society on Main Street.
Since the Meredith Historical Society's plans to open the Meredith Museum Mercantile Shoppe were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, board members will be taking products to the sidewalk on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the museum at 45 Main St., products for sale with a local historical theme will be offered, including reproduction prints of an 1867 steam ship series, maps and photographs, pottery by Christian Slater and Karen Jonash, regional histories by area authors, bookmarks and cards, local maple syrup, freshly harvested rhubarb, private label salsa and face masks.
Orders will also be taken for genealogical services.
The museum building will not be open. Social distancing will be maintained.
The yellow "Meredith Roses," which still bloom on Main Street today, are priced at $15 each. To pre-order, call 279-2275.