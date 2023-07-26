Contractor Will Davis and his son, William Davis II, attend Wednesday's dedication ceremony for The Mill Girl Plaza on Commerical and Stark streets in Manchester on July 26, 2023. At left is Kathy Sullivan.
MANCHESTER — The 10-foot statue of the mill girl, symbolizing thousands of young women who came to Manchester in the 1800s for work and a better life, now has an honorable perch in a miniature park joining downtown to the Millyard and Merrimack River.
At least 150 people turned out Wednesday to celebrate the reseating of what has become a landmark for tourists, locals and history buffs in a refurbished Mill Girl Plaza.
“She represents strength, determination and resilience. We are so proud of the mill girl and proud to have a new home to welcome her to,” Mayor Joyce Craig said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. “It’s a place for people to come and spend time. I couldn’t be more pleased. She’s a marker in our city. Now she’s clearly on display.”
The mill girl has been an important part of the millyard for 35 years, representing the original workforce of teenage girls who came to work as weavers in the mills during the industrial revolution, said Jeff Barraclough, executive director of the Manchester Historical Society. “It’s important to recognize their contribution to the city’s history. It’s important to have (this statue) in a prominent place for everyone to enjoy.”
Sculpted by Antoinette Schutlze in 1988, the shawl-clad figure looks over her shoulder, perhaps to her past or the small town she came from in Canada. Her thoughtful gaze also embraces the future, and the city that Manchester would eventually become, according to fans of ‘’Millie.’ In the 1880s, 3,385 women worked in the riverside textile mills of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company, according to the inscription at the statue’s base.
The new vest-pocket park at the intersection of Commercial and Stark streets, near a popular hot dog stand, is accessible by foot and wheelchair, and a quick walk for people who currently work in the millyard.
“There’s a lot of intricacies in this design, including the integration of stairs and ramps and lighting in a small area,” said Matt Low, chief operating officer for Hoyle Tanner, the project’s engineers. “We had a vision that we could make this a better place, a gathering place that people would want to come to.”
“It connects downtown Manchester to the Millyard and vice versa,” Craig said — a place to meet, sit and visit.
Outdoor art that is accessible and visible has a comforting and inspiring place in people’s hearts, and this project clearly rallied local support. The relocation of the refurbished statue to an overlook park came from a collaboration between city officials and community advocates including the Manchester Heritage Commission, the Manchester Historical Society and Manchester Connects, a community group that hatched the rough design and saw the project to fruition.
Crumbling cement steps were rebuilt. Benches and ramps with handrails were installed. The mill girl’s lighting changes colors at night. Flower boxes are planned.
“Manchester Connects worked up a concept of what could be done to highlight the statue and make it more of a park-like place,” said Owen Friend Gray, deputy chief of the city’s public works department, which oversaw the two-year mission.
Local business owners came Wednesday, including representatives from Mobius Mobility, a millyard company that manufactures I Bot, a multi-modal wheelchair. “It’s exciting for us,” said project manager Jen Nutter. The park, with its gently-sloping ramps, is “opening up the world of access, which is important to everyone.”