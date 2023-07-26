Mill Girl Plaza
Buy Now

Contractor Will Davis and his son, William Davis II, attend Wednesday's dedication ceremony for The Mill Girl Plaza on Commerical and Stark streets in Manchester on July 26, 2023. At left is Kathy Sullivan.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Mill Girl Plaza
Buy Now

Guests gather around The Mill Girl statue at the dedication ceremony for the new plaza on Commerical and Stark streets in Manchester on July 26, 2023.

MANCHESTER — The 10-foot statue of the mill girl, symbolizing thousands of young women who came to Manchester in the 1800s for work and a better life, now has an honorable perch in a miniature park joining downtown to the Millyard and Merrimack River.

At least 150 people turned out Wednesday to celebrate the reseating of what has become a landmark for tourists, locals and history buffs in a refurbished Mill Girl Plaza.

Mill Girl Plaza
Buy Now

Guests attend the Mill Girl Plaza unveiling on Commerical and Stark streets in Manchester on Wednesday.
Mill Girl Plaza
Buy Now

Martha Merrow of Mobius Mobility uses new ramp at the Mill Girl Plaza dedication ceremony on Commerical and Stark streets in Manchester on Wednesday.