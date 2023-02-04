It was a warm day in April 1850. Saco, Maine's Woodbury Brook was likely a torrent of spring meltwater as Osgood Stevens, 14, tried to unclog a culvert where the stream passed under Storer Street.

Standing in the icy water, Osgood found the culprit. A whitewashed, wooden plank was blocking the flow. Then the teenager made a much more gruesome discovery.