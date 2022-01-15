MLK Day in NH: Getting there was hard work

N ew Hampshire was one of the last states to fully embrace a state holiday named for slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
But those who won the battle for that recognition say the holiday is even more meaningful here because of their decades-long struggle.
On a snowy day in Manchester 40 years ago, a friend invited then-26-year-old Arnie Alpert to join her at a birthday celebration for King at Brookside Congregational Church.
It was a “life-changing event,” Alpert said in a recent interview. “It set me on a path really for the next 20 years.”
He began studying the writings and legacy of King and became the communications coordinator for the effort to adopt the MLK Day state holiday in New Hampshire.
A nationwide campaign to honor King’s legacy with a holiday began soon after his assassination on April 4, 1968. King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, called for celebrations to be held on her husband’s Jan. 15 birthday, and communities around the country did just that. Schools began teaching about King’s work for social justice and racial equality.
Here in New Hampshire, activists used King’s own words from his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech to bolster their cause. “Let freedom ring,” King exhorted, “from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire.”
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a law making the third Monday in January a federal holiday, Martin King King Jr. Day. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
In many states that simply adopted the national holiday, Alpert said, “there was no struggle, there was no conflict. People didn’t have to work for it.”
It was different here.
In those early years in New Hampshire, holding a celebration of King’s birthday “actually had an element of struggle, of resistance,” Alpert said. “Putting in practice Dr. King’s ideals simply by celebrating his birthday.”
The campaign had a “transformative effect” on New Hampshire, Alpert said.
“We’re not doing this because we want to be like all the other states. We’re not doing this because we think the federal government is always right,” he said. “This is about who we are and who we aspire to be and the community we want to create — and how to do it.”
“So that by the time we actually won passage of the holiday, there was widespread understanding of why it mattered,” Alpert said. “Whereas if the state had just rubber-stamped a Martin Luther King holiday after Ronald Reagan signed it, it would not have had that type of impact.”
New Hampshire’s small but vibrant African-American community was key to the successful campaign to pass the MLK Day holiday here, including leaders such as state Rep. Lionel Johnson, the first African-American to serve in the New Hampshire House, his daughter, Vanessa Washington Johnson, the Rev. Arthur Hilson, longtime pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Portsmouth, and Nathaniel Holloway, a deacon at the same church.
Remembering history
Dorothy and Nathaniel Holloway had moved here when Nate was stationed at Pease Air Force Base. The couple stayed in Portsmouth after he retired and were active in the campaign for a King holiday.
Growing up in Atlanta, Ga., Dorothy Holloway suffered the harms of racism and inequality. She went to a segregated school, where she learned what it felt like to be treated as “separate but equal.”
“We would get old school books that the White kids had,” she recalled. “They would draw on them and tear the pages out, and then they would pass them on to the Black students.”
Separate water fountains were labeled “white” and “colored.”
Now 84 and a widow, Holloway cautions against forgetting the hard-won lessons of history.
“Everywhere the American flag has flown, there has been Black blood shed, and I don’t think people appreciate that,” she said.
“But I feel now that people do not want to hear about the past. They only want to think about what’s happening now,” Holloway said. “But you have to go back to the past to come through the future.”
Eventually, victory
Jim Splaine was involved in those early MLK celebrations in Portsmouth. In 1969, as a 21-year-old student at University of New Hampshire, Splaine was elected as the youngest member of the state Legislature.
He went on to serve 24 years in the House and six in the Senate, as well as 18 years on Portsmouth’s City Council, 12 of them as assistant mayor.
Starting in 1979, Splaine co-sponsored seven bills to create an MLK Day state holiday.
New Hampshire’s failure to adopt the holiday was “embarrassing,” Splaine said. “And it also showed that New Hampshire had some catch-up to do, some reckoning to do with ourselves,” he said.
Passions ran high on both sides of the debate. Opponents cited King’s opposition to the Vietnam War; some called him a communist.
Early on, Splaine got a phone call at home from a man who asked if he was sponsoring the King holiday bill. Then: “I hear a gun go off in the background and he said, ‘The next one’s for you,’ ” Splaine said.
It’s not something he wants to dwell on these many years later.
In 1991, after years of debate, lawmakers in New Hampshire created Civil Rights Day on the third Monday in January.
It was a compromise.
Wayne King, then a Democratic state senator from Rumney, was the sponsor of a 1991 Senate bill that included King’s name. But in the end the Senate agreed to the House version, which left King’s name off.
“We had been at it at that point for at least eight or 10 years, and each year the conversation, the debates, became less vituperative,” King recalled.
“But when push came to shove, we said fine, we’ll take a half a loaf here and hope that next year yields a change.”
It took eight more years for lawmakers to add King’s name to the state holiday, which is now celebrated as Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Day.
“That’s about how long it took for me to convince my own parents,” King joked.
Business strategy
Jackie Weatherspoon of Exeter, whose career as a diplomat later took her all over the world, was serving in the New Hampshire House in the mid-1990s when the battle over adding King’s name to the January holiday was at its peak. “It was a wild time,” she said.
She recalls gasps and groans in the House chamber when the bill lost by a single vote one year. ”We introduced it again the following year,” she said.
But this time, she said, “we took a different tack,” enlisting the support of business leaders.
Resistance to adopting the MLK holiday in Arizona had cost that state the 1993 Super Bowl. NFL owners voted in 1991 to move the game from Phoenix to Los Angeles.
The potential threat of a boycott of businesses may have convinced some here to back the measure.
Young people also were getting involved in the cause — including students at Phillips Exeter Academy, where Weatherspoon’s husband, Russell, was a teacher and is now dean of students.
Students went to Exeter’s annual town meeting, Weatherspoon recalled, asking voters to approve an MLK holiday — and they prevailed. And as a result, “The town recognized the holiday with his name before the state did,” she said. “It was just beautiful to see.”
Bipartisan bills to add King’s name passed in both the House and Senate in 1999 by large margins. That same year, a measure to establish the first Monday in February as “Abraham Lincoln Civil Rights Day” died in the House.
‘It was time’
Why did MLK Day finally pass?
“Because it was time,” Splaine said. “I think more and more people came to the realization that New Hampshire had won the race to be last, and (said) let’s do it.”
Splaine served as emcee for a bill-signing ceremony by then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen. King’s son came to Concord for the occasion, Splaine said.
“It was a beautiful day out in front of the State House in June,” he recalled. “Hundreds of people attended. We rang bells. We finally did it.”
New Hampshire wasn’t actually last. The first MLK Day holiday here was celebrated in 2000. Utah and South Carolina added King’s name to their state holidays later that year.
In Mississippi and Alabama, the January holiday still marks the birthdays of both King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Splaine agreed that MLK Day has more meaning for many here than in a lot of other states. “I often said … New Hampshire might have won the race to be last, but we know how to commemorate it best,” he said.
“Because we worked so hard to get it done.”
Portsmouth’s Dorothy Holloway said she feels certain forces are trying to destroy the progress that has been made.
“It seems as if we are going backward and we don’t accept that God made us all, with one blood,” she said. “He didn’t have a special blood for the Whites and a special blood for the Blacks.”
She pins her hope on the younger generation.
“It is my prayer that the young people will take the helm and call wrong when they see wrong,” she said.