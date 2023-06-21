Mount Washington
The setting sun on Feb. 12, 2021, illuminates the western side of Mount Washington. The tracks of the Cog Railway are visible at the left, the Mount Washington Observatory is at top in the center, and below it is the Ammonoosuc Ravine.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

The Mount Washington Commission on Friday will discuss a longshot proposal to rename New England’s highest peak.

The name change is one of two proposed by Easton resident Kris Pastoriza: Mount Washington should be renamed because of George Washington’s record on slavery, and the Baker River should be renamed because its namesake, Capt. John Baker, led a deadly raid against the Pemigewasset Indians in 1712.

Baker River marker
A state historical marker on Route 25 in Rumney tells how the Baker River was named.
Baker River
Native Americans called the Baker River Asquamchumauke, which means “crooked water from high places.”