NASA honored the crew of the space shuttle Challenger on Thursday 35 years after its seven members died when the craft exploded.
Challenger launched from Kennedy Space Center on its 10th flight for a seven-day mission and exploded 73 seconds into flight. The accident claimed the lives of all seven crew members, including Christa McAuliffe, a social studies teacher from Concord, who was selected from more than 11,000 applicants to be the first participant in the NASA Teacher in Space Project, NASA recalled on its website.
"Every employee at NASA has, at one time or another, heard the expression, 'Space is hard.' These three words describe the challenges we endeavor to meet every day," said Steve Jurczyk, NASA's acting administrator, in a statement.
"Space exploration is one of the most complex endeavors undertaken by humanity and space itself is unforgiving – but we persevere. In saying “Space is hard,” we acknowledge these challenges, we commit ourselves to learning from failure and tragedy, and we declare our intention to move forward.
"As we work to achieve our goals of putting the first woman and next man on the Moon and send the first humans to Mars, let us pause for a moment to remember the seven heroes of the Challenger mission who made NASA better and stronger," Jurczyk said.
Jurczyk also honored crew members who lost their lives during other missions.
"Every year, the NASA family takes a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by the crews of Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia missions, and all brave women and men of our ranks who lost their lives in pursuit of our nation’s goal of advancing humanity to new frontiers," he said.