FILE PHOTO: File handout image shows former U.S. President Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy riding in motorcade in Dallas

Former President John F. Kennedy, center, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, and Texas Gov. John Connally, left, and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas, in this handout image taken on Nov. 22, 1963.

 REUTERS FILE

WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Thursday released thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy shortly after President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the release that also kept hundreds of other sensitive records secret.

The release of 12,879 documents was not expected to include any new bombshells or change the conclusion reached by the commission led by Chief Justice Earl Warren that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine and communist activist who had lived in the Soviet Union, acted alone. However, the latest cache will be useful for historians focusing on the events around the assassination.