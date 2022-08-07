GROTON, Conn. — The Nautilus made its journey back to the Submarine Force Museum on Thursday, after months of repairs and preservation work at the Naval Submarine Base.

Crew members busily worked on the sunny morning to untie the Nautilus from a pier at the base to get the historic ship underway. Two tugboats towed the 319-foot-long submarine down the Thames River to a pier at the museum, where the newly refurbished vessel will reopen to the public next month. Workers standing on the museum pier and in work boats helped secure the vessel in place.