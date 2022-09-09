USS Nautilus

Launching of the USS Nautilus.

 U.S. Navy photo

GROTON, Connecticut -- The refurbished USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine and a historic landmark, is reopening Friday with a new look, the Naval History and Heritage Command announced recently.

"My team is very excited to reopen Nautilus to the public," Lt. Cmdr. Derek Sutton, officer-in-charge of the Nautilus and director of the Submarine Force Museum, told Stars and Stripes by email Sept. 2. "She is the focal point of our museum and the major story telling mechanism for the US Navy and Submarine Community."