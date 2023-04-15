 Skip to main content
Navy unveils five eye-popping ideas for new flagship museum in D.C.

Rendering of design by Perkins&Will

Rendering of design by Perkins&Will for the new Navy museum. A final design has not yet been selected.  

 Perkins&Will
Rendering of design by Frank Gehry Partners

Rendering of design by Frank Gehry Partners for a new Navy museum. The final design has not yet been selected. 
Rendering of design by Bjarke Ingels Group

Rendering of design by Bjarke Ingels Group for a new Navy museum. The final design has not yet been selected.  

WASHINGTON - The Navy on Thursday unveiled five eye-catching design concepts for its planned new national museum in Washington, D.C.

The ideas are not part of an official design competition, which will come later, but are meant to signal the progress of an enterprise that could bring a dramatic new presence to M Street near the Navy Yard in Southeast Washington, the Navy says.

Rendering of design by Quinn Evans

Rendering of design by Quinn Evans for the new Navy museum. A final design has not yet been selected. 
Rendering of design by DLR Group

Rendering of design by DLR Group for a new Navy museum. The final design has not yet been selected.  

