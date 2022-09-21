The Flying Yankee train sits in the railyard of the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln as a nonprofit group, the Flying Yankee Association, is working to acquire it from the state, relocate it, and put it back into limited operation.
LINCOLN -- Seventy-five years after the Flying Yankee last carried passengers, a new nonprofit wants to get the train's restoration back on track after another recent effort was derailed.
Based in Nashua, the Flying Yankee Association is raising and money to restore the Flying Yankee, one of only three such trains built in the 1930s by the E.G. Budd Company of Philadelphia.
The group is the successor to the Flying Yankee Restoration Group, which had hoped to move the state-owned Flying Yankee from the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln, where it is stored, to Concord, where it had been based, as part of a transportation museum.
A museum would be a good thing at some point in the future, said Brian LaPlant, chairman of the Flying Yankee Association, but for now the priorities for the streamlined locomotive and two attached cars are to move them from the Hobo Railroad and to property within the Mount Washington Valley, where they can be restored and, ideally, operate on tracks owned by the Conway Scenic Railroad.
The Flying Yankee Association is working with the state to transfer ownership of the train to the group at no cost, LaPlant said.
Originally owned and operated by the Boston & Maine Railroad, the Flying Yankee was powered by a diesel-electric engine. The train entered service in April 1935, and was used on routes in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine before it was retired from service on May 7, 1957. The state acquired the Flying Yankee in 1997.
The association wants to use volunteer labor as much as possible and call in contractors as needed, which LaPlant said would allow a larger percentage of donations to go toward the train itself.
The association, which inherited $19,000 from the Restoration Group, said it has received pledges of $470,000 but will not collect the money or solicit other donations until it has a deal with the state.
The Flying Yankee is “extremely rare and very unique,” LaPlant said. “There are only two others that are like it and this one is the most intact of the three, and the only one that operated in New England.”
LaPlant said getting the Flying Yankee running again will be a long-term endeavor.
“We don’t have any timeline. We don’t know who much it’s going to cost,” he said.
LaPlant said that while the Flying Yankee may do special trips and charters, “the general consensus right now is that it would be in limited, local operation, said LaPlant. "It wouldn’t have a regular schedule.”
He said the train is “not coming back to Concord,” and that “the dream of having it tour the country or around New England is just not feasible.”
Information about the Flying Yankee Association can be found at flyingyankee.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.