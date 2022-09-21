Flying Yankee

The Flying Yankee train sits in the railyard of the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln as a nonprofit group, the Flying Yankee Association, is working to acquire it from the state, relocate it, and put it back into limited operation.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LINCOLN -- Seventy-five years after the Flying Yankee last carried passengers, a new nonprofit wants to get the train's restoration back on track after another recent effort was derailed.

Based in Nashua, the Flying Yankee Association is raising and money to restore the Flying Yankee, one of only three such trains built in the 1930s by the E.G. Budd Company of Philadelphia.

Known for its streamlined profile and stainless steel skin, the Flying Yankee was in service from 1935 to 1957 on routes around northern New England.