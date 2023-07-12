'American Pickers'

Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe, of “American Pickers” on the History Channel, get a feel for an antique truck. An antique doesn’t have to be in pristine shape to catch their eyes.

 PROVIDED BY ‘AMERICAN PICKERS’

“American Pickers,” featuring professional treasure hunters from the History Channel reality series, are putting out the call to Granite State residents who might have interesting items tucked into drawers, tacked to the wall or stored in garages and attics.

The show will be shooting in undisclosed locations in New Hampshire in August to air sometime between January and April of 2024, said Joshua Kerlin, an associate producer for “American Pickers.”