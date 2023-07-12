“American Pickers,” featuring professional treasure hunters from the History Channel reality series, are putting out the call to Granite State residents who might have interesting items tucked into drawers, tacked to the wall or stored in garages and attics.
The show will be shooting in undisclosed locations in New Hampshire in August to air sometime between January and April of 2024, said Joshua Kerlin, an associate producer for “American Pickers.”
“We don’t have any items that we are specifically looking for at any given time. It’s more about what catches the eye. It could be a record collection or a 1949 pickup truck. It’s all over the map,” Kerlin said in a recent phone interview. “We may collect Tiffany lamps. But for the most part we steer clear of glassware and Beanie Babies. We’re looking for timeless pieces.”
A lot of secrecy surrounds the search. The show requires chosen owners of antiques and collectibles to sign non-disclosure agreements mandating that they keep quiet about a visit until it airs.
The first rule of thumb for the Pickers is they don’t visit businesses, including stores, flea markets, malls, auctions and museums.
Instead they reach out to chambers of commerce and newspapers to get the word out to private collectors in a given state or region. Those interested in being considered for the show can call 646-493-2184 or send an email to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
The stories collectors share are equally as important, whether it’s tales of things passed down from great grandparents or finds people made in their own travels.
“We basically get an influx of interest, which comes into our casting team. We go through and call every single person, do an interview, get to know them and request photos (of pieces). We move forward with a select group of individuals. Then we scout their place in person. After that, if it’s a good fit, we come and film.”
The series features Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe, but it depends on a given collection whether one, two or all three pickers go to a certain location.
“Some things we may already have purchased and have enough of. Other things we find interesting. Sometimes, (Wolfe) purchases things for his own collection, but most often items go to the Picker’s Antique Archaeology stores in Nashville, Tennessee, and LeClair, Iowa.
“We’ve gotten a great response from the state. The fun begins,” Kerlin said with a laugh.