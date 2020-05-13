A Holderness-based covered bridge specialist, a Wolfeboro Girl Scout troop and a Laconia farm are among those featured in the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s annual awards.
“Our members and friends are telling us that old buildings and other special places offer feelings of community and steadfastness during this uncertain time,” Jennifer Goodman, executive director of the Preservation Alliance, said in a news release.
For more than 30 years, the statewide nonprofit has recognized individuals, organizations and corporations for rehabilitation and restoration projects as well as public policy, and educational and planning initiatives.
Considered “the most experienced covered bridge specialist alive today,” Arnold M. Graton was singled out for his leadership and contributions to the New Hampshire preservation movement.
“Graton’s work has helped shape public understanding and acceptance of the preservation of historic bridges and other structures in New Hampshire and across the country. Graton’s portfolio features nearly 100 new, restored and repaired bridges as well as significant residential, commercial and institutional landmarks,” the alliance said of Graton and his Holderness-based business, known for its timber framing.
Attorney Carolyn W. Baldwin was recognized for her outstanding leadership and contributions to the New Hampshire preservation movement.
“Through her legal practice in Concord, service on statewide and local boards, and role as advocate and educator, Baldwin has secured and affirmed important tools for protecting and investing in historic buildings,” the news release states.
In addition, Baldwin has linked preservation and conservation as “two sides of the same coin,” and influenced and assisted younger generations to be advocates for environmental protection, land conservation and historic preservation.
Plaistow native Bill Bartlett was honored for the rehabilitation and reuse of the Plaistow Depot. The long-vacant community landmark is now in use as a small business: his daughter’s commercial photography studio.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County’s restoration of the Wyman Tavern and the Bruder House in Keene was described as a complex project.
“The venerable Historical Society reimagined the use of its beloved 1762 tavern building as it acquired and adapted an adjacent historic brick building,” the Preservation Alliance said. “With a strong planning, design and construction team, it met varied public and institutional needs that now serves as a model for others.”
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center and Samuel P. Pardoe Foundation for the Stewardship of Prescott Farm is in Laconia.
“For over two decades the Prescott Farm staff and board of directors have worked with the Pardoe family (descendants of the original Prescott family) to ensure that the land and historically significant structures are available for public use and education,” the news release says. “A recent, four-year extensive high-quality barn preservation project is a symbol of environmental and organizational stewardship and a central place for the nonprofit’s very active and effective youth and adult programs.”
Wolfeboro Girl Scouts’ FIRST Lego League Team was praised for its outstanding advocacy.
“This group of Girl Scouts has successfully advocated for reusing a long-vacant electric generation building owned by the town, sparking widespread interest in its future,” the Preservation Alliance said. “The award recognizes their blue ribbon strategies and tenacity in promoting new uses for a building type that tends to be overlooked.”
“We welcome this opportunity to recognize outstanding projects and inspire others with these examples,” Goodman said in the news release.
“These are the kinds of places we can’t imagine New Hampshire without, and we want to recognize the people who have worked to save and revive these landmarks.”
She noted the importance of investments by the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, municipalities and private philanthropy as well as significant partnerships in the projects.
Program sponsors include The Rowley Agency, Lavallee Bresinger Architects, Bedard Preservation and Restoration LLC, The Duprey Companies. Summit Engineering, and Samyn-D’Elia Architects P.A.
Information on new virtual assessments and virtual gatherings on varied preservation topics, planning grants and more are available at www.nhpreservation.org.