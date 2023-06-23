BRETTON WOODS -- Saying they didn’t have enough information to do their “due diligence” on a proposal to rename Mount Washington back to “Agiocochook,” its Native American name, members of the Mount Washington Commission on Friday decided to continue the matter to a future meeting.

The members of the commission, which by law “consults and advises the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in the management of the summit property owned by the State of New Hampshire,” speculated what form the information might take, including a presentation to it and the public, but took no action on any specific path.