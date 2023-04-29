 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not fade away: Old Man of the Mountain still resonates 20 years after collapse

  • Updated
Boston Evening Transcript

FRANCONIA

I t was something New Hampshire residents could visit year after year — until one day they couldn’t.

Oldest Old Man image

This 6.5-by-8.5-inch daguerreotype by Samuel Bemis from 1841 is the oldest known photograph of the Old Man of the Mountain. The photo is on loan from Greg French to the Museum of the White Mountains for an exhibit that begins June 3.
Old Man repairs

A crew works on the annual maintenance of the Old Man of the Mountain in this 1990 photo.
Geddes repairs

Edward Geddes was the first man to make repairs to help stabilize the Old Man of the Mountain. In this image, Geddes stands near one of the iron turnbuckles he installed to help hold the Old Man’s forehead in place.
Father and son take on the Old Man

Niels “Pop” Nielsen, left, who took care of the Old Man of the Mountain 1960 until his death in 2001, works on the profile with his son, David.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred