Not fade away: Old Man of the Mountain still resonates 20 years after collapse

FRANCONIA
I t was something New Hampshire residents could visit year after year — until one day they couldn’t.
On May 3, 2003, the Old Man of the Mountain, New Hampshire’s most famous rock formation, was gone. Twenty years later, those closest to its history remain dedicated to preserving its memory.
On Wednesday at 11 a.m., The Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund will host a virtual remembrance event, and New Hampshire resident Rick Lang will debut a new song, “The Great Stone Face.” Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to sign bill HB 96 into law, formally declaring it Old Man of the Mountain Day.
A Museum of the White Mountains exhibition in Plymouth from June 3 to Sept. 15 will display promotional materials that featured the Old Man, including liquor bottles, playing cards, license plates, geologic surveys and even gubernatorial campaign materials.
They’ll also display the first known photograph of the Old Man, a circa 1841 daguerreotype by New Hampshire photographer Samuel Bemis.
Ahead of the anniversary, Veronica Francis of Littleton and Brian Fowler of the Legacy Fund have been sifting through online submissions from the public and poems from local schoolchildren.
A theme has emerged. Family trips were tethered to visits with the Old Man. Grandparents would remind their grandkids to see it before it falls.
“It has a lot of special emotional attachment for people,” Francis said.
“It was an astonishing expression of connection,” said Fowler, a geologist and Legacy Fund president.
Museum of the White Mountains Director Meghan Doherty, who grew up in Dummer, remembers the Old Man as a must-see on her family’s way south through the Notch.
“It’s a very physical memory, because you had to kind of twist in the backseat to get the angle right so that you could catch it just as you were going by,” said Doherty, who lives in North Woodstock.
Doherty remembers getting a call from her aunt in Ohio back in 2003.
Then 22, Doherty panicked, expecting something had happened to her parents.
“But she was calling to see if I had heard that the Old Man had fell,” Doherty said.
Veronica Francis of Littleton, with the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, remembers that morning well.
“We drove down there and watched the excitement in the news and just couldn’t believe it. Everyone was talking about it,” Francis recalled. TV satellite trucks were in place around Profile Lake broadcasting the news.
David Nielsen, 65, of Belmont, who had been the official caretaker of the Old Man since 1989, finds it difficult to visit Profile Lake.
“It’s a hard place to spend a lot of time,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen’s dad, Niels “Pop” Nielsen, was the first official caretaker of the Old Man, appointed in 1987, though he had been working on the profile since about 1960. In 1969, Dave Nielsen joined his dad to give the rocks an annual “shave and a haircut,” as Neils would say.
”The Autopsy”
In 2005, Fowler spearheaded the New Hampshire Geological Society study that examined how and why the rocks fell. Fowler called it “The Autopsy.”
Fowler said the rock mass, about 7,000 tons, was held up by a small “bench” of rock under the chin and was slowly losing integrity.
For decades, a variety of mechanical devices, including huge metal turnbuckles, had been used to help stabilize the rocks in the profile.
Over generations, New Hampshire’s harsh climate broke the profile down.
“The wind was driving the moisture into the joints and crevices in the rock mass. The Old Man was kind of rotting from the inside out,” said Fowler, who knew it was just a matter of time.
Pictures from the study show what looks like dirt on top of Cannon Mountain. It actually was deteriorated potash granite.
Gravity also played a heavy role.
“As soon as that bench deteriorated enough so it couldn’t support it anymore, it took off to the valley, as they say,” Fowler said.
Instead of sliding off, it toppled forward, then fell about 900 feet.
“They call it a toppling failure in the structural geologic world,” Fowler said.
A unique structure
Although no one saw it fall, Fowler said it must have been a spectacular sight.
“Because of the weight and the distance it fell, it basically shattered into thousands of pieces,” he said.
The autopsy wasn’t just done for the Old Man’s fans, but because the rock formation was so rare.
“It’s completely unique. In my now 50-plus years of structural geology I’ve literally never seen anything like that anywhere else,” Fowler said. “Remarkably delicate structure.”
Niels Nielsen knew that too. His last visit to the mountain was in 1990 via helicopter; his right leg had been amputated, and he could no longer make the climb.
One of his final wishes was to be buried in the Old Man, though he never told his son and daughter-in-law exactly where his ashes should be placed.
“He would trust that I would find the right spot. In 2002, Debbie and I buried his ashes in the Old Man’s left eye. And the next spring is when it all fell,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen didn’t have much time to grieve. On May 3, 2003, Nielsen, then Belmont’s police chief, flew in a helicopter above Cannon Mountain with then-Gov. Craig Benson.
“We flew up and flew around the Old Man and I assured him that the recognizable features of the Old Man were all gone,” Nielsen recalled.
“He (Benson) took a breath, and he said, ‘All right, so now what do we do?’ It was a pretty, pretty bad day,” said Nielsen, who paused to fight back tears at the memory.
Losing a friend
Nielsen said his dad felt taking care of the Old Man was a religious experience.
“To know that he felt that close connection was somehow comforting. It makes you believe that those types of things are possible,” Nielsen said.
“People sometimes tell me they can’t look up at the cliffs anymore with the Profile missing. It was like having a family member die,” wrote Jayne O’Connor, a Legacy committee member who alerted others to the news 20 years ago.
Fowler also gets emotional when he thinks about the Old Man’s demise.
“I felt like I lost somebody I really knew really well. I shed tears driving home on the day after the collapse,” said Fowler, who struggles to understand the Old Man’s allure.
“Why did this blow everybody away the way it did? Why did it have this spiritual impact?” Fowler asked.
Doherty has a theory.
“I think part of it is a human desire to see ourselves in everything,” she said.
“I think that’s what we all miss, is having that presence there, overlooking the Notch when you drive by,” Francis said.
“It’s the history and the essence of the state of New Hampshire,” Nielsen said.
.
For details on upcoming events, visit oldmannh.org/remembrance2023.php.