That are many elements that point to the agricultural uses of the William Swain property, which is now on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. This “retting” pond was once used to separate flax fibers used to make cloth.
Two school houses built in the 1800s, a pair of burial grounds, and a property with a pond whose stone platform was used as part of the fiber and woven-cloth industry in the 18th and early 19th centuries have been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The State Historical Resources Council approved the sites, which reflect the state’s rural traditions and practices.
The locations, according to the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources, include:
Atkinson’s Center School, which was built in about 1880 and is the last remaining one-room schoolhouse in town. Classes were held here until 1949, primarily for children in grades one through three.
The gable front of the school has two entrances — one for boys and one for girls, as well as a full-width shed-roof porch. By 1918, a bank of windows had been installed on the west side of the building to bring in more natural light, an addition often seen in New England schoolhouses of the era.
Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse, once one of eight district schoolhouses in Milford, was built in about 1862 and served children in first, second and third grades through 1952. It still has two walls covered by slate blackboards that were set low for primary school-aged children to reach.
The building has served as the “Scout House” for Boy Scout Troop #4 — considered the oldest continually active Boy Scout Troop in New Hampshire — for 70 years.
The William Swain Property in Gilmanton includes an expansive hayfield, English barn, building foundations and hardwood forest with trails. Together they reflect the evolving agricultural use of the land beginning in the early part of the 19th century.
One interesting piece of history is a slightly submerged stone platform in the pond. It was used as part of the “flax-retting” process, which uses water to help break down the flax stem and free fibers used to make cloth. The platform kept the flax from touching the pond’s muddy bottom during the linen production process.
The South Burying Ground in Sharon contains the graves of many of the town’s well-known and earliest settlers. There are 153 marked graves, many with initialed footstones; the oldest date is marked 1795 and the most recent is dated 1948.
South Burying Ground’s rural design elements include stone walls on all four sides, a white wooden gate, and gravestones with both winged soul effigies and urns and willows — a common feature in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
Sharon’s North Burying Ground was established in 1834 and the last of its 79 known burials is dated 1927. Originally known as “New” Cemetery, it has the town’s only receiving vault. A cut granite wall extends along the burying ground’s roadside and the other walls are piled fieldstone.
In keeping with rural burying grounds of the 19th century, most markers are slate and marble. There are five slate monuments that range from four to seven feet tall.
Anyone wishing to nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places can visit nh.gov/nhdhr.