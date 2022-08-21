Burial vault

Now on the State Register of Historic Places, a burial vault at the North Burying Ground in Sharon, is the only one of its kind in this town.

 New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places

Two school houses built in the 1800s, a pair of burial grounds, and a property with a pond whose stone platform was used as part of the fiber and woven-cloth industry in the 18th and early 19th centuries have been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

The State Historical Resources Council approved the sites, which reflect the state’s rural traditions and practices.

School days

Center School in Atkinson was built in about 1880 and is the last remaining one-room schoolhouse in town. It has been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
Agricultural past

That are many elements that point to the agricultural uses of the William Swain property, which is now on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. This “retting” pond was once used to separate flax fibers used to make cloth.