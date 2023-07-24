LIFE-OPPENHEIMER-PHYSICIST-1-PH

Kenneth Ford, retired nuclear physicist, sits in his home in Gwynedd, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Ford worked on the H-bomb in Los Alamos, New Mexico in the early 1950s and knows several people depicted in the new movie "Oppenheimer."  

 Allie Ippolito/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

On a spring day, in 1950, on a Princeton campus blooming with beauty and genius, Ken Ford was asked to harness his intellect and help turn abstractions and theories into history.

“Would you like to help work on the hydrogen bomb?” Ford was in his early 20s when he was asked the question, earning a Ph.D. in physics at the Ivy League school. He didn’t pay attention to sports, he said, or politics, filling his days with equations and computations. He once attended a lecture that Albert Einstein sat in on and the urge to stay in New Jersey, hunkered down in studies, was strong.