ALONG THE MERRIMACK RIVER in Manchester on Sunday morning, Neil Valentino placed framed newspaper articles, photos and other relics from World War II.
One headline from the then-Manchester Leader and Evening Union read: “WAR!” The extra edition of the newspaper came out in the wake of the surprise attack of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“It’s an important day in American history,” Valentino said. “The attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of America. There were a lot of sacrifices over the course of those four years that elevated America to a world power.”
The city’s Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony takes place the Sunday before the anniversary each year. More than 50 people attended.
Tuesday will mark the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan, which led to America’s entry into World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it, “a date which will live in infamy.”
The day started off normal — changing shifts, eating breakfast and attending religious services, said retired U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Beliveau, commander of the Manchester Veterans Council.
“No one was prepared for what would happen,” he said.
He read the names of the nine Granite State servicemen — five sailors, one Marine, two soldiers and one airman — killed in the attack, who were among the 2,335 military personnel who died that day.
“It is important for us to continue this tradition of remembering those who gave their all so we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we so very often take for granted,” he said. “To fail in this will be the beginning of a downward spiral in our culture and civilization as we know it.”
One of those names was Pvt. Joseph Jedrysik of Manchester. He was one of four Manchester natives killed in the attack.
Jedrysik’s sister, Stella Russell, comes to the ceremony every year.
Jedrysik, who was 24 when he died, served as a chaplain’s assistant and was about to go to church when the attack happened.
“When he heard all that he ran out to where they had the machine guns near the flagpole outside,” Russell said. “He tried to man it and that is when he got killed right there next to the flagpole.”
Russell, who graduated from Central High in 1941, accompanied the school’s band when it traveled to Hawaii 10 years ago to play during a ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
“It’s very sad,” Russell said of the day of remembrance. “I think of him often and how wonderful it would be if he was alive.”
Her son, Peter, along with Mayor Joyce Craig tossed a memorial wreath into the river, a military tradition.
Members of the West High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps served as the honor guard for the event. West High students also played taps.
The American Legion Sweeney Post honor guard fired volleys as part of the ceremony.
Valentino said his father collected the newspapers and displayed them through the house. Guests would always be “mesmerized” by them.
On Sunday, they once again drew the attention of guests.
“I always get the same reception,” Valentino said. “People just stare at them and just remember and absorb the past history.”
Patrick Kelly along with his partner, Daphne Thomas, looked at the articles before the start of the ceremony. Kelly said both his parents served in World War II.
“It reminds me of their service during the war,” Kelly said.
Thomas was struck by an article titled, “New York has air raid alarms, evacuates million school children” in the Kingston Daily Freeman.
“Even American kids were affected. Kids are always affected during a war just in different ways,” she said. “I had never heard that before.”