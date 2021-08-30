Richard Maloon has spent the past few summers knee-deep in dirt, working to preserve and protect dozens of tombstones in Merrimack.
Maloon, 81, is meticulously cleaning about 174 headstones and footstones at the historical Thornton Graveyard in Merrimack — a process that is not only time-consuming, but rewarding and worthwhile, he said. Some of the stones date to the 1750s.
In partnership with the Merrimack Historical Society, a plan was developed several years ago to preserve all of the cemeteries in town.
“I have been doing this off and on for maybe 10 years,” said Maloon, former president of the New Hampshire Old Graveyard Association.
While the descendants own the land, Maloon, of Merrimack, feels that it is his responsibility to care for the headstones and ensure they last for future generations.
For the past several weeks, Maloon and a small group of volunteers have been cleaning the tombstones, repairing cracks in the stone and excavating some stones that have fallen into the ground.
“Throughout this process, I can always imagine going back to the pilgrim days,” he said. “This is part of history.”
David Tiller of Nashua, a member of the board of directors for the Andres Institute of Art, has been helping Maloon with his restoration efforts.
“It is unusual work, but I find it very humbling,” Tiller said while working to correct a fallen headstone. “I am a history buff and the history here is surrounding us. It makes you wonder about these people who are buried here and what their lives were like in the 1700s or 1800s.”
Tiller, who also assisted sculptors during the recent Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, said he understands how to work with stone and can help with complicated structures in need of tender loving care.
“There are generations of families that can’t take care of these headstones themselves. I believe that it is really important to keep track of your lineage and preserve these stones to the best of your ability,” he said.
Matthew Thornton, a representative of New Hampshire who signed the U.S. Declaration of Independence, is buried with other members of his family at the Thornton Graveyard. His tombstone was one of the 174 stones that were carefully cleaned as part of the restoration initiative. Thornton died in 1803.
On Wednesday, three volunteers worked to repair the fallen headstone of John Lund, who died on Sept. 30, 1845. They compared it to putting pieces of a puzzle together.
“We use the latest cleaning materials and we use a lot of water to preserve these headstones and footstones,” said Maloon, explaining a chemical known as D/2 is used to clean the stone and kill algae on its surface. An epoxy is used to repair the broken stone.
Jennifer Weaver of Merrimack arrived at the cemetery on Wednesday ready and willing to pitch in — even though she had never assisted with any type of stone cleaning. It took her a couple of hours to clean one small headstone.
“It is a very relaxing and peaceful process. It is very cool to see all of the unreadable text and growth on the stone and then have it washed away to reveal its beauty,” Weaver said.
Maloon and his volunteers are nearly finished with their work at the Thornton Graveyard. He previously cleaned about 400 headstones last summer at the Turkey Hill Cemetery as well.