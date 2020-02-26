STRATHAM — “The History of Agriculture as Told by Barns” will be the focus of a free program at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9.
The Stratham Historical Society, Wiggin Memorial Library and New Hampshire Humanities will present the program in the Morgera Community Room at the Stratham Fire Department, 4 Winnicutt Road.
John Porter, author of “Preserving Old Barns: Preventing the Loss of a Valuable Resource,” will discuss how barn styles evolved “to handle the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and to respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution,” New Hampshire Humanities says.
Porter, a University of New Hampshire Extension professor/specialist, emeritus, “will demonstrate how these majestic barn structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to our past that adds to the state’s scenic beauty.”
Raised on a dairy farm in Lebanon, Porter has a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s degree in animal nutrition and farm management. He served as a dairy specialist for the UNH Cooperative Extension from 1974 until his retirement in 2006.
Porter also was editor and contributing author of “The History and Economics of the New Hampshire Dairy Industry.”
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Tricia or Pam at 772-4346 or go to Library.strathamnh.gov. The snow date is March 16.