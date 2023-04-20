The ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at Veterans Park featured all the sights and sounds expected at an outdoor event in Manchester — traffic nearby, birds in trees, and blue sky overhead.
The gurgle as multiple streams of water shot out of the base of the renovated Civil War monument offered an unexpected moment of zen.
“We were talking when we first got here and saying we can’t remember the last time we saw water coming out of the fountain here,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said.
The ceremony celebrated the completion of restoration efforts involving the city’s Civil War monument, installed in 1879.
Restoration work done over the last few years — totaling around $250,000 — included cleaning of granite blocks, repairs to the fountain basin, water line and pump, electrical upgrades and conservation work on the monument’s bronze statues and decorative lamps.
“This restoration project is a fairly typical project at Public Works in that everybody had a hand in it,” said Owen Friend-Gray, the city’s deputy public works director. “Everyone worked and did their part to see it through. I’m really proud of the work that was done. It really does take a great team to get projects like this off the ground and see them through to completion.”
Craig said the restored landmark was “wonderful to see.” She also thanked veterans for their service.
“Everything in this park is here to honor and thank veterans in the city of Manchester who have sacrificed so much for us and all we have today,” Craig said. “It’s wonderful to have this monument back to its original state. It’s really incredible the work that DPW, Parks and Rec, Water Works, everyone did. It took a collective effort, and the work, the outcome, is wonderful.”
The project was recently chosen by the Manchester Historic Association to receive the Restoration of a City Landmark Award.
The project was delayed due to difficulties finding the materials needed, Friend-Gray said. Daedalus Inc., a Massachusetts firm specializing in restoration efforts involving statues and monuments, was able to solve those issues.
“Granite blocks around the outside had to be restored, so those had to be sourced,” Friend-Gray said. “We had weather issues one year, delays sourcing the granite, sourcing the glass … we had a heck of a time with the water feed that came into it.”
City Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division Director Mark Gomez said restoration work on the monument itself was done last summer.
“Then we found additional problems with the existing electrical, with the existing water lines, and that was an additional six months or so of work,” Gomez said.
The monument includes a bronze tablet with the inscription, “In honor of the men of Manchester who gave their services in the war which preserved the Union of the States and secured equal rights to all under the Constitution this monument is built by a grateful city.”
The monument has a fountain with a 30-foot wide basin. Four arms spread out from the basin, each connecting with a pedestal that supports a bronze statue — an infantry soldier, a cavalryman, an artilleryman and a sailor.
In pairs between the statues are eight posts that support glass lamps topped with eagles.
At the center is a 50-foot-tall column supported on a circular pedestal, topped by an eight-foot statue representing Victory.
The monument includes a second inscription in Latin that translates to, “Sweet and proper it is to die for your country.”