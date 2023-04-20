Civil War Monument at Veterans Park

The ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at Veterans Park featured all the sights and sounds expected at an outdoor event in Manchester — traffic nearby, birds in trees, and blue sky overhead.

The gurgle as multiple streams of water shot out of the base of the renovated Civil War monument offered an unexpected moment of zen.

The restoration of the Civil War monument at Veterans Park in Manchester is complete.
This bronze statue of a soldier is one of four restored as part of the restoration of the Civil War monument at Veterans Park in Manchester.
Guests gather at a ceremony to celebrate the restoration of the Civil War Monument at Veterans Park in Manchester on April 20, 2023.