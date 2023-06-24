Summer vista

Summer blooms in a lake scene, one of Carl Eric Nelson’s “Four Mountain Murals” scenes that once were an attraction inside the original Park Theatre on Jaffrey’s Main Street. The paintings will adorn the walls of the current art deco theater, which opened in 2021.

 PROVIDED BY THE PARK THEATRE

In 1941, back when theaters were the cultural hubs of most American downtowns, Jaffrey theater owner Romolo Vanni commissioned some artwork to make his venue even more of a draw.

He had New Hampshire artist Carl Eric Nelson create four massive paintings — each 9 feet by 17 feet — depicting nearby Mount Monadnock from each of the four towns that surround it, in each of the four seasons.

Autumn colors

Painter Carl Eric Nelson (1911-1975), known for his creative signs around the region and the “Horse and Sulky” mural on the T. R. Langdell Building in Wilton, created this rediscovered fall mountain scene.
Serene winter scene

A snowy landscape with evergreens gives a peaceful aspect to the late muralist Carl Eric Nelson’s 1941 winter scene.
Stored murals

A draw at an earlier incarnation of the Park Theatre in Jaffrey, these murals wound up hanging in a dark, closed venue for 34 years. But come this fall the newly discovered and restored works will grace the walls of the new art deco Park Theatre, which opened in 2021.
Restoring the past

Conservator Mary Jo Davis of Newark, Vermont, vacuums a rediscovered mural painted by New Hampshire artist Carl Eric Nelson in the 1940s. That initial 2010 cleaning is part of an project to install them in the Park Theatre in Jaffrey in October.
The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre on Main Street in Jaffrey is bringing back a main attraction — the commissioned 1941 murals that decked the walls of an earlier auditorium here.