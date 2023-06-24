In 1941, back when theaters were the cultural hubs of most American downtowns, Jaffrey theater owner Romolo Vanni commissioned some artwork to make his venue even more of a draw.
He had New Hampshire artist Carl Eric Nelson create four massive paintings — each 9 feet by 17 feet — depicting nearby Mount Monadnock from each of the four towns that surround it, in each of the four seasons.
The paintings, hung as murals in the auditorium of Vanni’s Park Theatre, were an immediate hit, and were displayed for years as the theater morphed from cinema, vaudeville house and concert venue to warehouse before closing in 1976.
For 34 years, the murals hung in the dark over empty seats, at the mercy of ceiling leaks and deteriorating building conditions.
Now, thanks to some determined townspeople and generous donors, a rebuilt Park Theatre has reopened as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts space, the murals are being restored, and the venue is returning to the community center it was during the glory days of downtown theaters.
“It’s fantastic,” longtime theater patron and supporter Carl Johnson, owner of Grove Street Fiduciary in nearby Peterborough, says of the mural restoration project. “There are so many parts of the theater that are new, but it’s the historical pieces that are so special to the theater, even for people who didn’t grow up in the area like myself.”
A major undertaking
But restoring mural paintings that are decades old is no small endeavor, and Christine Hadsel, director of Curtains Without Borders in Burlington, Vermont, says it is one of the longest-running projects her firm has undertaken.
Nelson’s paintings depict Mount Monadnock in winter as seen from Dublin, spring from Marlborough, autumn from Troy and summer from Lake Contoocook, where Nelson lived while he worked. They were created under the auspices of the federal Works Progress Administration, a Franklin D. Roosevelt New Deal agency that employed millions of jobseekers for public works projects, including art.
Nelson painted the scenes on medium-weight muslin using tempera paint, which Hadsel describes as a mixture of pigmented powder, water and animal-hide glue and which, when wet, can develop “tide lines” on a painting like those seen where water meets the shore.
Hadsel was first contacted by theater officials years ago, soon after a group of private citizens purchased the building in 2006, formed a Park Theatre nonprofit, and raised the funds to turn it into a film and performing arts center, with two auditoriums seating 433. Construction began in 2019, and the theater opened to the public in August of 2021.
“It’s an emotional gem to the people in this community and surrounding communities,” says Steve Jackson, CEO and managing director of the theater.
Jackson says the new venue offers “a broad mix of film as well as live performances” in three performing arts spaces, as well as lectures, “talk backs” with directors and writers, and educational opportunities like summer camps for kids.
Recent and upcoming productions include a “Jesus Christ Superstar” screening with Ted Neeley, who played the lead role in the 1973 blockbuster film; magician Peter Boie, the band Roomful of Blues, and humorist, author and storyteller Garrison Keillor. The theater also sponsors the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, the second largest in the state.
Restoration begins
The mural restoration began in 2010, when a Jaffrey-based construction crew, James C. Moore Builders, removed the paintings one at a time, working on scaffolding in near-freezing temperatures in the unheated theater. Each removal took an hour and a half, according to theater archives.
Conservators Hadsel and Mary Jo Davis arrived within days to give the works an initial cleaning and wrap them in Tyvek to protect them from further water damage. “There were pails everywhere catching the drips,” Hadsel recalls of the working conditions. She and her colleagues wore parkas and used work lights to complete the job in the cold.
The murals were then sent to a storage facility, where they will remain until October, when the major restoration work begins.
The paintings will be set on large, padded tables at waist height, Hadsel explains, then they will be positioned on temporary rollers and restored one by one. They will be vacuumed using a HEPA vac and a soft brush attachment to remove as much dirt as possible from the back, swept with a dust brush on the front, then further cleaned with dry sponges to remove extra layers of dirt and cigarette smoke residue.
Following the cleaning, the conservators will mend any tears, reinforce sides where necessary, and then remove tide lines and fill in scratches and smudges in a process called “inpainting.” Curtains Without Borders will also help with the re-hanging of the murals.
Jackson says he expects the unveiling of the restored works to take place by the end of the year. The $35,000 budget for the project was met through donations from the Putnam Foundation, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Kingsbury Fund, CMH Foundation, Mascoma Bank and individual contributors.
The theater also features an 8-by-16-foot mural-mosaic of Mount Monadnock, created on 288 panels in 2009-2010 by 117 artists of all ages from the region.
Johnson, whose firm has sponsored some performances and has rented out the theater to entertain clients, says “people are blown away” when they see the renovations.
“From the front, it looks like an antique cape and all of a sudden you walk into the back and it explodes into this big and beautiful theater,” he adds.
Jackson sees it as a boon to the entire area.
“Refurbishing or building a theater in a downtown area is about the best centerpiece to help ignite the financial and developmental trajectory of a town,” he says. “It brings people who are going to go to restaurants, shops and possibly spend the night. It’s a real financial engine for the region.”