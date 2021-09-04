FILE PHOTO: The Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center are seen as the Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
T he diabolical plot— to fly commercial airliners into iconic symbols of American capitalism and military might — was excruciatingly successful.
Millions of Americans watched the televised images with horror as the twin towers of the World Trade Center crumbled into toxic dust and twisted steel, taking thousands of lives with them.
Smoke billowed from the Pentagon, and the wreckage of the fourth and final plane was scattered across a Pennsylvania field.
It was the worst attack on U.S. soil in history.
In the days and weeks that followed, we prayed and we raged. We cursed and we cried. We mourned those lost and vowed revenge on those who carried out this attack.
We buried our dead.
Everything changed overnight. The attacks set off a national debate over civil liberties and national security that continues today.
At the Pentagon, where a large American flag was unfurled, top military leaders planned the nation’s response. Thousands of New Hampshire soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors answered the call to serve.
Twenty years on, the war that began in response to that day has come to a sad and unsettling end.
And in lower Manhattan, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum has become a sacred space, where survivors and visitors go to remember and resolve: We will never forget.