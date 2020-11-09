A tourist destination, 19th-century family compound and a religious property have been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced Monday that the Woodland Rooms and Cabins in Campton, the Kimball Mill Historic District in Grafton and the Brookside Congregational Church complex in Manchester are the latest additions to the list.
"An example from the time when tourist cabins were commonly found along major roadways in New Hampshire, especially in the White Mountains, the Woodland Rooms and Cabins in Campton provided lodging for travelers from the early 1930s until 1982," a news release states.
"The Colonial Revival main building, built in 1892, has changed little since it was converted from a chapel for summer tourists to a lodging establishment in 1932. At that time, two standalone cabins, named 'As You Like It' and 'Midsummer Night’s Dream' were also added to the property."
The 175-acre Kimball Mill Historic District in Grafton includes the Kimball family’s house, timber frame barn, shingle mill and spring house, the news release says, and reflects domestic and industrial rural life in New Hampshire starting in the mid-19th century.
"These features combine with bridges, dam ruins, foundations of former mills, stone walls and logging roads to reveal major aspects of the lives of the Kimball family, which owned and operated the property for generations," the news release says.
The Brookside Congregational Church complex began as a privately owned 1908 neo-Classical estate house; it was donated to the Congregational Church by philanthropist Mary Carpenter Manning in 1957.
State officials called it "significant for its architecture and for its role in Manchester’s religious history."
The large brick Georgian Revival church was built in 1960 and connects both to the main house and to a circa 1908 carriage house by two-story brick hyphens. According to the news release, a caretaker’s cottage, gazebo, garage and shed also contribute to the complex’s historical significance.
Anyone wishing to nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places must research the history of the nominated property and document it on an individual inventory form from the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources.
Having a property listed in the register does not impose restrictions on property owners.
For more information, go to nh.gov/nhdhr or call 603-271-3483.