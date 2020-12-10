The Sandown Historical Society won’t be evicted from its home in the town’s train depot museum after it elected a new executive board that includes local residents.
The reorganization came after Sandown selectmen threatened to force the group out of the museum because its board members didn’t live locally.
Selectmen gave the historical society until Dec. 4 to elect a new board or face eviction.
“It looks like it worked out without getting the sheriff’s department involved and putting locks on the door. On the 11th hour it was solved and we’re very happy,” Selectman Thomas Tombarello said.
He said former historical society president Jonathan Wells sent the town a letter explaining the reorganization and plans to help the new board members with the transition.
Sandown resident Shayla McNally, who moved to town in 2018, was chosen as the group’s new president. She met with selectmen recently and expressed her interest in helping to keep the historical society from being forced out.
She said all but one of the executive board members lives in Sandown; the only member who lives outside of town is a Kingston resident.
“The hope at this point would be to bring the focus of the historical society back to what it should be -- the history -- and back to learning from our history, seeing all of the artifacts that have been left for us that tell stories, and bring the focus back to what it needs to be on,” she said.
Jim Weber, who lives in Maine and had served as the executive board’s vice chairman, told selectmen the historical society has about 48 members and any of them could have stepped forward to serve on the executive board during its October elections, but no one from Sandown had expressed interest.
Selectman Jonathan Goldman insisted that the organization elect an entirely new board. He referred to a town policy requiring 65% of participants in any program that uses a town building be Sandown residents.