Friday was both a solemn and celebratory day for the family of fallen Manchester police detective William M. Moher, who died in the line of duty 100 years ago.
“This means a lot. It has been 100 years and this recognition is long overdue,” Dennis Walsh, Moher’s great-grandson, said Friday while members of the Manchester Police Department and relatives gathered at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford to mark the anniversary of Moher’s death.
The short ceremony was both poignant and heartwarming for members of Moher’s family, but they all agreed that it was necessary.
“I think it was a lovely gesture on the part of the police department to do this. We all grew up knowing the story, but to be able to be here together, on this day, means so much,” Marlene Thompson, Moher’s granddaughter, said after paying her respects at her grandfather’s tombstone.
Moher died after chasing a robbery suspect, Oscar Richard, on July 2, 1921, in the Queen City. Richard had reportedly stolen jewelry from a Manchester pawn shop.
A gunfight ensued on Willow Street and Moher was hit in his abdomen by a bullet and died following surgery; Richard also died in the incident after being hit five times.
Moher, 57, had been a member of the city’s police force for more than two decades. Although Walsh never had the opportunity to meet his great-grandfather, he said the family works hard to respect his memory and keep his legacy alive.
“We are a large family. We all grew up knowing the story and reading newspaper clippings,” said Walsh, adding that, in a sense, he did grow up with Moher. “He was never forgotten.”
Jim Walsh, another great-grandson, said he still thinks about Moher every time he drives by the intersection of Willow and Valley Streets where the gun battle took place.
“We continue to celebrate his life and these memories handed down to all of us,” said Jim Walsh, adding his great-grandfather has been described to him as “quite a character” and an amazing man who loved his family.
In the pouring rain on Friday, members of the Manchester Police Department said farewell to one of their own — 100 years after his life was taken.
“This was for the family. So many of them still live around here and it was important to do this for them,” said Assistant Chief Steve Mangone of the Manchester Police Department.
With several young police officers on the force, Mangone stressed how critical it is for them to honor their fallen brother, even a century later.
“It is just as important today,” he added.
Thompson, of Londonderry, echoed that sentiment. Whenever she sees a police officer in uniform, Thompson said she understands all too well the sacrifices that they make each day.
“I want to go up and give them a hug and thank them,” she said, adding Moher would have been thankful for Friday’s festivities.