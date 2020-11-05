Efforts are underway to find a new home for the iconic Ioka theater marquee that once stood as a landmark in downtown Exeter.
Laurie A. Couture is on a mission to preserve the marquee and is on the hunt for a place that would be suitable for such a large piece of Exeter’s history.
The Newmarket woman, who worked at the Ioka as a teenager, made emotional pleas to the new owners of the shuttered 105-year-old theater to preserve the marquee after it was removed in recent months.
Couture and owners David Cowie and Jay Caswell agreed that she could help find a new home for the 19.6-foot wide, 7-foot tall triangular theater marquee.
“I’m confident we’re going to find someone,” she said.
But the sheer size makes it a challenge.
“This is not something that’s going to fit in your garage,” she said.
The Pasta Loft in Milford had expressed interest, but the marquee was later found to be way too big for the building.
In September, Exeter’s Zoning Board of Adjustment overturned a requirement by the Historic District Commission that the marquee remain on the building as the owners plan to repurpose the property for retail and commercial use and residential condominiums.
Cowie and Caswell wanted the marquee removed because they said they had no use for it and were concerned that the large letters would block the view from some windows in a second-floor condominium planned for the project. They also complained that it would cost too much to refurbish the marquee.
Couture said their first choice is to keep the marquee in New Hampshire, but if that doesn’t work the second choice would be finding a spot somewhere in New England.
Anyone with questions about the marquee is asked to contact Couture via email at iokamarquee@laurieacouture.com .