The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance announced its 2021 Seven to Save list Wednesday, citing the economic impact of the pandemic on the properties it selected and their importance to the community.
Preservation Alliance leaders emphasized that New Hampshire’s small towns and historic buildings give the state its distinctive character. The properties they recognized all need significant investment.
“We need these places to survive and thrive,” said Jennifer Goodman, executive director of the alliance. ”The mix of old and new building stock, as well as the design and scale of historic Main Street buildings, attract varied ages and types of people, help incubate small businesses and create attachments to communities that boost economic vitality."
The 2021 Seven to Save list:
United Baptist Church, Laconia: A classic example of Victorian polychromatic design, the wood-frame church in Lakeport remains largely unchanged since it was built in 1892. The church’s structural integrity is at risk and its 120-foot steeple requires stabilization.
The Weirs Drive-In and Archaeological Site, Laconia: The largest of three remaining drive-in theaters in New Hampshire is currently for sale. It stands on land that was heavily used by indigenous people for fishing-related activities.
Wilder-Holton House, Lancaster: Built in 1780, this was the first two-story house in Coös County. Now home to the local historical society, the structure stands at the head of Main Street. It needs considerable rehabilitation to be fully usable and continue to meet the needs of the community.
Milford Bandstand: Built on the Oval in 1896 for the Milford Cornet Band’s summer concerts, this Victorian bandstand now requires extensive renovation to continue to serve future generations as a focal point for community gatherings and activities.
Newington Railroad Depot: Built in 1873 and unused for the last 50 years, this multi-use building stands at the edge of Little Bay and once housed the station agent and toll collector, who also operated the adjacent bridge.
Two Cornish Colony properties in transition share a spot on the list: Blow-Me-Down Farm and the Percy MacKaye Home: Opera North is renovating a part of Blow-Me-Down Farm for the arts, while descendants of writer Percy MacKaye are seeking new preservation/stewardship solutions for his home and studio. New Hampshire’s Connecticut Valley attracted artists, writers, musicians, and other creative people like MacKaye, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Maxfield Parrish who, in turn, left an artistic legacy with local and national importance.
The Preservation Alliance also is featuring a thematic listing of New Hampshire’s Historic Theaters on this year’s list. Many of these community landmarks across the state were already struggling to maintain historic venues when the pandemic struck.
“Revenue streams that were tenuous even in the best of times dried up as theaters went dark due to COVID; they are now only returning at a trickle,” said Byron Champlin, former trustee of the New England Foundation for the Arts. “Community-wide support is critical to save these cornerstones of our vibrant downtowns.”
The Seven to Save announcement event was held virtually this year because of the pandemic.
Since 2006, the Preservation Alliance's annual Seven to Save list has helped attract attention and resources to irreplaceable landmarks around the state. More than half are now considered out of danger or saved.
Criteria for selection include historical significance, imminence of threat, and potential impact of listing a site.
For more information, visit www.nhpreservation.org.