The six newest listings to New Hampshire’s Register of Historic Places help chronicle everyday lives, state officials said Monday.
Built in 1908, Conant Lodge serves as the central gathering place and common dining area for the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Cold River Camp in North Chatham. Displaying elements of the Craftsman style, it is an influential example of the early 20th-century movement for land conservation and outdoor recreation.
Goodhue House in Deerfield dates back to approximately 1773 and is a typical Georgian-style, center chimney farmhouse with an attached ell. Its kitchen, located in the main house block, has a large bake oven and a small pantry still that maintains its original layout — including a rare, 36-inch Lazy Susan — and a trap door leading to a cold storage room constructed of large granite block.
Originally constructed in 1829, with major alterations in 1856 and 1892, Greenville’s Columbian Manufacturing Company Mill No. 1 was rebuilt in 1902. Its construction type is typical for textile mills of the period, with brick walls and a heavy, fire-resistant floor framing system that could not only carry the load of machinery but also offset the vibrations caused by their operation.
Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House, built in 1914-1915, reflects the prosperity of the community at a time when it experienced booms in manufacturing and population. A gift of businessman and philanthropist Herbert Bigelow Moulton and designed by Lisbon native Chase Roy Whitcher, the Tudor Revival building’s primarily brick exterior is trimmed with precast concrete features that simulate stone.
The Milford Suspension Bridge has been in nearly continuous use since it was built in 1889. At a time when foot access across the river was the norm in New Hampshire’s small villages, the suspension bridge made it easy to travel from the residential neighborhoods on the east side of the river to the manufacturing complexes, business district, town hall and high school on the western side.
Developed as the Somersworth’s primary public cemetery in 1851 after that city and Rollinsford became separate municipalities, Forest Glade Cemetery is a notable example of the mid-19th century Rural Cemetery Movement begun at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass. Its headstones, obelisks, monuments, tombs, mausoleums and well houses chronicle more than 100 years of funerary art.
Anyone wishing to nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places must research the history of the property and document it on an individual inventory form from the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources. Having a property listed in the Register does not impose restrictions on property owners.
New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources, the State Historic Preservation Office, was established in 1974 and is part of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. NHDHR’s mission is to preserve and celebrate New Hampshire’s historic resources through programs and services that provide education, stewardship and protection.
For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr or call 603-271-3483.