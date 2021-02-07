Six properties have been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, including an 1815 building on the campus of the state’s largest high school in Derry.
The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced that the State Historical Resources Council has added:
Lady of the Fairways Shrine in Bethlehem: Built in 1958 to memorialize generations of golf caddies who attended caddy camps in New England, the shrine is both a symbol and a cultural expression of the importance the camps had in the state.
“The shrine’s design includes a marble Madonna statue set in a brick grotto, reflecting the campers’ Italian and Irish Catholic heritage,” according to a Department of Natural and Cultural Resources news release.
The Old Academy Building at Pinkerton Academy in Derry: The school’s first building when it opened in 1815, the well-preserved example of Federal-style architecture was altered in 1828, when a Greek Revival-style front pavilion and a cupola were added.
“The building’s interior, especially the second floor, retains the look of a Pinkerton Academy classroom from 100 years ago,” the news release states.
The Lee Library: It began serving the town’s educational needs in 1897, when it was built as a schoolhouse after Lee consolidated its seven school districts into four.
One of the town’s earliest preservation efforts, the building was moved a half-mile from Lee Hook Road to the town center in April 1962 and since then has served in a new educational role: as the town library and community meeting space.
Plymouth’s Lower Intervale Grange #321: Built by local farmers in 1912, it is part of the grange movement that blossomed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Fifty-seven granges still operate in New Hampshire, eight of them in Grafton County.
“Granges not only increased educational opportunities and economic profitability by fostering cooperation between local farmers, but they also served as social centers for members and their families,” the news release said.
The Second Empire-style Old Stratham Town Hall: Built in 1877 to provide space for both government functions and social use, it was the site of town meetings at the turn of the 20th century and was consistently used for events hosted by local organizations into the 1990s.
“Indicative of the building’s status as a social center, Stratham’s town report for several years included a line item for the expense of tuning the building’s piano,” the news release states.
The Wolfeboro Freight Shed: Prior to the arrival of the railroad, boats and stagecoaches were the only ways that both freight and people could arrive in Wolfeboro.
A single-story gabled warehouse built in 1871-72, the freight shed played an important role in the development of the town’s industrial and tourism sectors. Its elevated design allowed boxcars to pull up alongside the shed’s sliding freight doors, allowing for easy loading and unloading of luggage, goods and manufacturing materials.
Anyone wishing to nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places must research the history of the nominated property and document it on an individual inventory form from the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources.
Having a property listed in the register does not impose restrictions on property owners. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr.
New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources, the State Historic Preservation Office, was established in 1974 and is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
For more information, go online at nh.gov/nhdhr or call 603-271-3483.