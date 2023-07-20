Snoopy lovers
Snoopy fans Sarah and Maeve Lyons pose with Snoopy thought balloons at the Wright Museum’s “Snoopy and the Red Baron” exhibit in Wolfeboro.

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

WOLFEBORO — Snoopy and the Red Baron made their first public appearance in the mid-1960s, when Charles Schulz introduced the theme in his endearing “Peanuts” comic strip.

Andrew Brundrett of Concord grew up following the adventures of Snoopy as the daydreaming, doghouse-piloting “World War I flying ace.” Last month he toured the “Snoopy and the Red Baron” exhibit running through Sept. 9 at the Wright Museum of World War II.

Justin Gamache

Through Sept. 9, the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro is hosting “Snoopy and the Red Baron,” a special exhibit celebrating one of America’s most-loved cartoonists, Charles Schulz, and his iconic character, Snoopy. Posing on July 3 with some of the exhibit items is Justin Gamache, the Wright Museum’s curator.
Abby Pietrantino
Abby Pietrantino of Exeter and her son Jack listen to a Snoopy film clip at the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro.
Wright Museum exhibit

