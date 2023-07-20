WOLFEBORO — Snoopy and the Red Baron made their first public appearance in the mid-1960s, when Charles Schulz introduced the theme in his endearing “Peanuts” comic strip.
Andrew Brundrett of Concord grew up following the adventures of Snoopy as the daydreaming, doghouse-piloting “World War I flying ace.” Last month he toured the “Snoopy and the Red Baron” exhibit running through Sept. 9 at the Wright Museum of World War II.
“I just love all the characters and his imagining all the characters,” said Brundrett, who is in his middle years. “Personally, I grew up with it as a kid. Today I could look at the ‘Peanuts’ comic strips and still enjoy them. Not all comics age this well. I never quite imagined myself sitting on a doghouse, but that can still happen.”
“Curse you, Red Baron!” said a child waving the life-size Snoopy thought on a stick, as he stood before the exhibit’s enormous red Snoopy doghouse.
Intergenerational appeal is something this exhibit has in spades — with “Peanuts” animation clips, posters and framed comic strips, plus Snoopy dolls, stuffed animals, piggybanks, music boxes and lunch boxes on display.
The historical inspiration for Snoopy’s imaginary life is a fresh reason to relish “Peanuts.”
In the timeless strip, Snoopy, Charlie Brown’s fearless beagle sidekick, soars atop his doghouse in leather helmet and aviator goggles in pursuit of the Red Baron — a villainous enemy modeled after Manfred von Richthofen, a real German fighter pilot in World War I.
For history lovers and their kids, Snoopy and the Red Baron are the stuff of daydreams — without an expiration date.
According to Peggy Hennelly-Maniates, the Wright Museum’s executive director, “Peanuts” was patterned after people and experiences in Schulz’s life. Those include his time in boot camp and as a soldier in the U.S. Army in Europe in World War II.
After he was discharged in 1945, the Minnesota-born artist conceived “Peanuts” as a way to bring joy and laughter to a war-fatigued generation and an America brimming with optimism, hope and confidence. The first strips appeared in seven newspapers in 1950.
The dog’s allure clearly survives.
Abby Pietrantonio of Exeter came to the museum with her husband, Neil, and their son, Jack, 3, who was introduced to Snoopy as a stuffed toy, then as a hero on TV specials. “My favorite Christmas song is still Snoopy’s Christmas song,” said Pietrantonio, who is 37. “My dad liked it. I just grew up hearing it.”
Shelly Schiappa, 44, of Ashburn, Virginia, who summers at a family home in Wolfeboro, grew up watching Snoopy and Charlie Brown on TV. The “Peanuts” stars are “iconic, classic characters that have stood the test of time. Each character has their own distinctive personality that is relatable,” she said.
Her personal favorite is Peppermint Patty, whom she describes as a rough-and-tumble independent girl “who doesn’t need anyone, but is still part of the gang.”
Her husband, John, identifies with Schroeder, the piano player. “I grew up listening to jazz inspired by ‘Peanuts’’’ through Charlie Brown holiday specials. He hummed the theme song.
What is it about Peanuts that makes it enjoyable today? “The simplicity of the characters and the story are believable. It’s not over the top,” John Schiappa said. “It’s not superheroes. It’s about human interaction and all the challenges we encounter interpersonally.”
For Sarah Lyons, Snoopy is a canine star of the heart. “I like how funny he is,” said the 8-year-old from Scarborough, Maine. “I like how he goes on this doghouse and acts like it’s a plane.”
“It’s always just a pleasure to see how he messes up,” said her sister, Maeve, 11.
“He gets into situations and doesn’t mind the outcomes,” said their mother, Pauline.
Maeve said she wishes Snoopy could be on TV more frequently — instead of children’s movies that run in endless loops, with the same flick following the next morning. “Snoopy’s not just a Christmas character,” said Maeve. “He’s supposed to be all year round.”
The sisters were transfixed by the exhibit’s poster-sized photograph of a real dog dressed in goggles, scarf and pilot, just like cartoon beagle. “We have a golden retriever,” said their mother. “We’d totally do that, too.”
Between 1950 and his death in 2002 (hours before his final original comic ran in Sunday newspapers), Schulz authored 17,897 installments of “Peanuts,” which spawned decades of movies, toys and specials that still run on television.
“One scholar has called it the longest story ever told by a single person,” said Benjamin Clark, curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California, who will speak at the Wright Museum on Aug. 22.
Much of the emotions portrayed by Charlie Brown echo Schulz’s own feelings, Hennelly-Maniates said. While he was boot camp, his mother died of cancer. Toward the end of the war, his unit liberated the prisoners at Dachau, which affected him profoundly. Shulz’s grief and loneliness played into Charlie Brown’s angst and sadness.
At the same time, Snoopy’s adventures sparked imaginations and memories, especially for veterans and active duty military. During the Vietnam War, American pilots painted Snoopy on the noses of their aircraft and some carried Snoopy dolls in flight.
”I think [Peanuts’ appeal] comes down to Charles Schulz’s ability to be specific in his memories and feelings, and translate them to something we can all identify with and laugh at,” Clark said. “We’re not just laughing at the characters. We’re laughing at ourselves.”
Clark said that Schulz described Charlie Brown — who endures mishaps and missteps and stars in his own foibles and rebounds — as “the world champion tryer “ — the epitome of the saying, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”
”If there is an overall message, it’s a big and universal story, “ said Clark, whose parents and grandparents grew up with ‘Peanuts.’ Becoming a fan was in the family genes. “It’s about tiny little moments that we all experience and it feels very universal,” the curator said.
The appeal is not confined to the U.S. At one time “Peanuts” was “the most-read comic on the planet,” said Clark. It became so popular and familiar in Japan that when Clark was invited to speak there, many didn’t realize that “Peanuts” is an American creation and not Japanese. Together the Asian countries currently rival or exceed America’s love for Snoopy and Charlie Brown.
Today tourists from all over the globe visit the Charles Schulz Museum an hour north of San Francisco.
Veterans and children continue to relate to the fearless beagle, wearing his scarf and goggles and riding the roof of his doghouse into battle and beyond.
Grandparents’ eyes light up when they go through the exhibit with their grandchildren.
Snoopy is Charlie Brown’s “aviator buddy with great imagination,” Hennelly-Maniates said. “It’s sharing that love of something that was important to a parent or grandparent with the next generation. Snoopy is that loveable animal that gets into a little mischief. He does it out of love and it never works out exactly right.”