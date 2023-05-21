MILFORD — As an audience that pretty much filled the Town Hall auditorium watched in anticipation, four young women, one of them carrying a violin, took their places on the stage and began sharing one of the most compelling segments of Milford history.
“I am Harriet Wilson. I’m six years old,” Cassia Robinson said, as she strolled slowly to the front of the stage.
Robinson, along with Treshor Webster, Natasha Ellis and Viola Sele Kamau, went on to take turns portraying Wilson at age 6, at age 12, at ages 17-18 and at age 32, when she lived in Milford in the mid-1800s and, as described by the portrayals, suffered “hardship and abuse” that Wilson “endured in her life as a Black woman in 19th-century New England.”
The play, “Hearing from Harriet,” drew an extended standing ovation from the more than 100 visitors who came to witness the unveiling of an historical marker honoring Wilson, who in 1859 became the first Black American in the United States to publish a novel, a semi-autobiographical work that she titled “Our Nig, or Sketches From the Life of A Free Black.”
Intertwined with brief addresses by several state and local officials and guests, the program shifted from Town Hall to the South Street side of Bicentennial Park, where several participants offered remarks before Milford resident Claire Holston and Milford Middle School student KyMani Boggis did the unveiling honors.
The bronze plaque, affixed to a boulder, sits about 200 feet east of a full-length sculpture of Wilson, which was created by artist Fern Cunningham and mounted upon a granite base.
Remarks made by several people, including David Palance, who currently owns the house in which Wilson lived and worked some 160 years ago; Melanie Levesque, a Brookline resident who is the first Black woman to be elected state senator; Gloria Henry, a Nashua business owner and co-founder of the Harriet Wilson Project, and JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.
Boggis, who noted that the marker was made possible by a grant from the Freedom’s Way Heritage Association, said the marker stands as “a testament to (the associaton’s) unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting our shared history.”
The association’s support, Boggis added, “enables us to uncover untold stories and celebrate the remarkable legacy of Harriet E. Wilson.”
Saturday’s marker unveiling was the first of five similar events scheduled to take place in 2023.
The next one is Tuesday, May 30, at Nashua’s Holman Stadium, where the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will unveil a marker in honor of Black baseball legends Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe, the first Black men to play organized professional baseball when they became members of the Nashua Dodgers, the Brooklyn affiliate that played at Holman Stadium in the late 1940s.
The ceremony, which will feature speakers, a VIP box, a baseball memorabilia exhibit and refreshments, will start at 5:30 p.m., to be followed by a Nashua Silver Knights game.