The old Towne House Inn

All across New England, there are decaying remnants of homesteads, barns, motels, theme parks and train depots — places that once teemed with life but now twist at broken angles or disappear into a landscape of weeds.

The sense of time both standing still and slipping away has always intrigued Vermont photographer and author Marie Desrosiers, whose new book, “Abandoned Vermont and New Hampshire: Forgotten in the Mountains,” documents what may be the final hour for many sites.