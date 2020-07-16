Save the “Stone House,” about 20 people urged at a Hooksett Heritage Commission hearing Thursday night.
A company called RCA Holdings LLC has applied for a demolition permit to take down the structure and build a storage facility on the site.
Stacy Ferguson, a Boscawen resident who grew up in Hooksett, said the house on Hooksett Road is “one of the few truly lovely buildings here,” and asked if the town really needed a fifth storage facility.
According to paperwork on file with the state Division of Historical Resources, the castle-like house was built in 1930 by a truck driver from Manchester, Alfred Hebert. He built the Tudor-Revival home with his son, Roger, using stones found in the area.
Several people urged owner Raymond Houle and developer Gordon Welch to find a way to use the house as an office for the storage facility, or find another way to monetize the house while preserving it.
“I want you to think of it as an asset rather than a liability,” resident Paul Scarpetti said.
“We need to have more aesthetically pleasing architecture in Hooksett,” said resident Chris Jeffries.
The town’s zoning laws allow a developer to build any type of building that meets the requirements. The heritage commission hearing was for people to offer alternate ideas.
In a letter to the commission, Houle said he acquired the property from the previous owner in a 2004 bankruptcy proceeding. The former owner owed Houle money.
The stone house has been for sale for 15 years, Houle said.
“Nobody in town felt compelled to buy it and save it,” he wrote.
Houle is 85, he wrote, and just wants to get his money back.
Hooksett Heritage Commission spokesperson Kathie Northrup said the house is eligible to be listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places.
The state Division of Historical Resources considers the house “an excellent example of an early 20th century period house, executed in stone with Tudor Revival details.”
“Maybe some alternatives or suggestions that have been brought forth tonight can be used,” James Sullivan, town council chair and council representative on the Heritage Commission said.
The developer will come back to the commission in 10 days with his response. At that point, he can proceed with the demolition if he wishes. Welch would not comment after the meeting.
The property has been threatened with demolition once before. In the 2004 bankruptcy case, a prior owner said they had an agreement to sell the property to a supermarket developer.
A real estate holding company called 124-128 Mammoth Road LLC and owned by Houle has held the property since 2007, when it bought the house and land for $800,000.
This article has been updated: RCA Holdings LLC did not pay property taxes on the house.