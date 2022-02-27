KEENE — Two local high school students and an American history teacher were honored recently by the Daughters of the American Revolution Ashuelot Chapter.
“We give awards every year but this is the first time we have consolidated them into a special meeting,” Ashuelot Chapter Regent Cheri Casper said. “Since COVID has taken over our lives and we were not able to meet a great deal last year, I thought it would be great if we could have a meeting where we didn’t have to do any business and could just honor people.”
The Feb. 19 event honored members for their years of service and officially inducted Mandy Sliver of Peterborough as a new member. Bea Record, past chapter regent and current vice-regent, was also honored for her 45 years of membership.
High school seniors Enrique Mendez of Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon and Sofia Guardiano of Keene High School were honored as winners of the chapter’s DAR Good Citizens program award and read their winning essays. The DAR Good Citizens program recognizes “outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities.”
Both teens were honored at the event as chapter winners and were bestowed with certificates, lapel pins, and checks from the chapter for $200 each. Mendez has been chosen to move on to the state competition, Casper said.
The essays are written under controlled conditions, Casper said, with the students receiving the essay topic in a sealed envelope and then being given two hours to write the essay without any reference materials or access to the internet. The essays are then judged by a panel of non-DAR members, Casper said.
“I am always amazed at the quality of the essays that the students write, that they basically pull out of their heads, out of thin air,” Casper said. “This young man’s just kind of blew me away.”
The chapter also honored Robert LaTaille with an award for “Outstanding Teacher of American History.”
LaTaille teaches at Fall Mountain Regional High School and was nominated by a guidance counselor at the school. He was honored with a certificate and a check for $100.
“It’s nice to recognize somebody and one of his letters of recommendation was from one of his students and I think that really says something,” Casper said. “This has been his passion since he was young. He has a passion for American history and he uses a variety of teaching methods. … And he’s just a nice guy.”
The event was held at the Cheshire County government building in Keene, where the 126-year-old DAR chapter is based.
“To be a DAR member you have to be 18 years or older and you have to be a direct lineal descendant of someone who fought in the American Revolution,” Casper said. “Our motto is ‘God, Home and Country’ and it’s the largest women’s service organization. During the pandemic, DAR members made over one million masks and pieces of personal protection gear and donated them.”
DAR chapters also support both active and retired military members.
“We support the VA hospital in Manchester with a variety of things — food for the food pantry as well as personal items,” Casper said of the Ashuelot Chapter.
You can learn more about the DAR at nsdar.org.