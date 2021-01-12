Summer visitors from Lake Sunapee’s gilded past live again through the new book, "Visual Verse: Snapshots in Time."
Just published by the Literary Arts Guild of the Center for the Arts, Lake Sunapee Region, the book pairs photographs from the collections of seven Kearsarge-Sunapee area historical societies with poetry inspired by these images of the 1800s and early 1900s.
The photos depict a time "when people fled hot summers in more populous areas for the cooler temperatures and beauty of Lake Sunapee and the elegance of its grand hotels," a news release says. "Readers of the book will also enjoy depictions of the steam-powered trains that transported the swarms of visitors to the steamboats on the big lake, and from there, to their luxurious destinations."
Among the many features of everyday life are the Emons general store in Andover; a provisioner of Cold Temperance Drinks in Sunapee; oxen-drawn snow rollers in Bradford, whose flattening of snowfalls allowed for travel by sleigh; and the related curiosity of oxen snowshoes.
Volume One of the Literary Arts Guild’s Visual Verse series included artists’ interpretations of The John Hay at the Fells, while Volume Two featured photos and poetry inspired by Lake Sunapee.
This volume represents a collaboration among the CFA’s Literary Arts Guild, the John Hay Poetry Society, and the historical societies of the towns of Andover, Bradford, Goshen, Newbury, Sunapee. Sutton, and Warner.
"Visual Verse: A Snapshot in Time" is available for $15 at Morgan Hill Bookstore, New London; Main Street Bookends in Warner; and Gibson’s Bookstore, Concord; and through the participating historical societies.
The Literary Arts Guild is the branch of the Center for the Arts whose purpose is to support and promote the creative written arts. The Center for the Arts' mission is to enrich the Sunapee area’s quality of life through a range of the arts.
The Newbury-based John Hay Poetry Society honors its namesake through the promoting of poets and poetry. For more information, go to www.centerfortheartsnh.org