Work has started on the renovation of Swanzey’s historic Whitcomb Hall, and Town Administrator Michael Branley said the work should be done in the next three months.
“Selectmen, the Whitcomb Hall Committee, and I are very excited to get this project started and to bring Whitcomb Hall back to its former glory,” he said. “I can’t say enough about the great work of the Whitcomb Hall Committee, our funding partners such as NH LCHIP, and the community support for this project that made it possible with a relatively small cost to taxpayers.”
Selectmen entered into an agreement with Cheshire Builders last month to oversee the restoration and construction work, which is largely funded by grants.
The total construction cost is estimated at $585,000, with $95,000 coming from taxpayer funds, $135,000 coming from donations, and $355,000 coming from grants. Major grants include New Hampshire LCHIP’s $150,000, the Thomas Haas Fund’s $85,000, the Putnam Foundation’s $80,000, and the Kingsbury Fund’s $40,000.
The goal of the project is to bring the full building back into public use, according to Branley. A fire suppression system is being added to the entire building as part of the project, and as well as creating access for people with disabilities from the first to the second floor. Branley said the majority of the work will focus on the second floor of the hall, including rehabilitation of original tin ceiling and walls, stage and balcony areas, refinishing floors, as well as compliance with safety, code, and other requirements.
Whitcomb Hall is a town-owned building used for public events, and rented out for private use. Whitcomb Hall is considered the crown jewel of Main Street. George E. Whitcomb built it as a public hall in 1916 and gifted it to Swanzey.