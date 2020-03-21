HOLDERNESS — In the midst of cancellations, school closures and escalating negative reports about the coronavirus comes a bright spot of history-related news from the Lakes Region.
A research firm recently determined that a dugout canoe recovered from Squam Lake 81 years ago dates to the mid-17th century, a hundred years before the town of Holderness was created. The testing was conducted by the PaleoResearch Institute of Golden, Colo., with the results relayed to the Holderness Historical Society, custodial curators of the canoe.
The canoe was discovered by three fishermen from Tilton in the fall of 1939 under 14 feet of water in Verrie Cove along Squam’s northwest shore. After failing to spark local interest, the canoe found its way to the Shelburne Museum in Vermont, where it was identified as Native American.
In January 2019, the Shelburne Museum offered the piece to the Holderness Historical Society, and volunteers brought it back to New Hampshire six months later.
Since the canoe’s return, local interest has increased dramatically — visits to the society’s Curry Place building are up tenfold, according to Malcolm “Tink” Taylor, who serves on the society’s board.
High-stress dating
The highly complex process for dating the canoe began with the taking of a small sample of the wood and exposing it to a series of stress tests: freeze-drying it to minus-107 degrees Celsius to remove all moisture, then heating it to more than 110 degrees Celsius to remove any trace of iron and calcium carbonates.
Using sterilized instruments, the sample was placed inside a quartz tube with cupric oxide and silver added before it was “hydrogen flame-sealed” under vacuum and combusted at 820 degrees.
The residue was then sent to the Keck Carbon Cycle Accelerator Mass Spectrometry lab at the University of California for carbon-14 dating.
How they made it
Centuries ago, dugout canoes were fashioned from a felled tree trunk by burning its top surface, then scraping away the charred wood, burning again with repeated gouging, all with stone tools.
Experts theorize that, with no saw or metal tool marks evident, and an upturned stern with bow and sides of varying thickness, that the Holderness canoe is undoubtedly made by Native Americans during the “Early Contact Period.”
By the mid-1600s the more maneuverable birch bark canoe had replaced the cumbersome dugout, so this Squam Lake artifact most likely had been abandoned.
In 1751, Samuel Lane, who surveyed the land that would become New Holderness, noted the presence of corn fields, charcoal pits and other signs of Native American occupancy above Livermore Falls.
The species of the tree used to make the dugout canoe and its age at the time it was cut will be determined by foresters later this spring, Taylor said.
Over the years, artifacts linked to the Cowasuck Band of the Penacook-Abenaki People have been uncovered around Squam Lakes and near the Squam River.
The dugout canoe will be on display from June through September at the Holderness Historical Society Museum, and can be viewed, along with other local artifacts, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
For more information, contact the Holderness Historical Society Museum at holdernesshistsoc@yahoo.com.