A wedding dress from Worcester was found hanging from a Natick telephone wire.
A frozen mattress was discovered in the Massachusetts Bay near Weymouth, Worcester apartment building blueprints were in Duxbury, and books and clothing stretched from Blue Hill Observatory in Milton to the outer sects of Cape Cod, such as Provincetown, Eastham and Chatham.
This was the scene of destruction 70 years ago today when the deadliest tornado to ever hit not only Massachusetts, but New England as a whole, began its concentrated strike in central Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.
On June 9, 1953, at 4:25 p.m., a tornado touched down in Petersham and stayed on the ground for 84 minutes, the Weather Service said. It was the strongest of multiple tornadoes in the New England region that day, with two smaller ones tracking through other parts of the Bay State and another in New Hampshire.
The tornado that started in Petersham — barreling with peak intensity through Worcester, Holden and Shrewsbury — killed 94 people and left at least 10,000 homeless. It hurt 1,288 people, destroyed 4,000 buildings and caused $52 million in damage — equivalent to $542 million in 2023, the Weather Service said.
At 1 mile wide and 46 miles long, dubbed the “Worcester Tornado,” the storm was rated an F-4 in 1971 after the Fujita scale was developed, the Weather Service said, just below the maximum rating of F-5.
“Houses were flattened, trees were snapped and debarked, and automobiles flipped over. Those who experienced the storm were left in a state of shock,” the Weather Service stated.
On June 8, 1953, the weather system that ultimately produced the Worcester Tornado also made an F-5 tornado in Flint, Michigan, and the warm front reached New England the following day as low pressure came from the Great Lakes, the Weather Service explained.
Temperatures were to increase with humid conditions, and a round of severe thunderstorms formed from a strong jet stream in the northeast.
At 10 a.m. on June 9, 1953, forecasters in the Boston office of the U.S. Weather Bureau held a meeting after they realized the potential for a tornado, but chose to not use “tornado” in their weather warning language so as not to alarm the public.
The 11:30 a.m. warning — the first ever severe thunderstorm forecast warning issued in New England — read, “Windy, partly cloudy, hot and humid with thunderstorms, some locally severe, developing this afternoon.”
The Boston Evening Globe’s forecast, which went to press earlier in the day, said, “Squalls. Thunderstorms, Clearing Tonight, Cool Tomorrow” on the front page.
By 3 p.m., “yellow star,” 3-inch hail was falling in Colrain, and the warm front was lifting through the state, allowing severe thunderstorms to develop in the humidity and heat as the cold front came through.
Just after 5 p.m., a call from Blue Hill Observatory came to the Boston Weather Bureau.
“...It’s coming from great heights, shingles, small branches, paper … boards several feet long…I’m afraid there’s been a bad tornado somewhere,” the observer reported.
The first ever tornado warning was issued by the Boston forecaster who received the call, via teletype at 5:45 p.m.
“...Caution advised on severe thunderstorms with isolated tornado activity in the Boston area between 6 and 8 PM this evening.”
Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy came to look at the damage on June 10, 1953 as people at first believed the damage was a result of an attack on the U.S. or a side effect of nuclear testing. The National Guard came out to look for bodies and find people trapped under debris, the Weather Service said, and to “quell panic.”
In years following, National Weather Service radar systems were developed and installed throughout the country, with one of the first devices installed in Worcester. They’ve since been replaced by Doppler Weather Radar units to detect wind patterns within thunderstorms and predict tornadoes.
On June 1, 2011, a similar tornado ran through Springfield, Monson, Brimfield and Southbridge, rated an EF-3 and caused extensive damage. The Weather Service said images of both tornadoes were “strikingly similar” in appearance.
Though the Weather Service said though these types of tornadoes are “relatively rare” events in New England, it’s important to still be prepared, and advised people to check out a safety tip site at https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.