This timeline is compiled from records released by the Navy from a 1963 court of inquiry looking into the loss of the USS Thresher and its 129 crew members.
April 9, 1963: USS Thresher sets out from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to rendezvous with USS Skylark, a submarine rescue vessel escorting the sub during sea trials. Thresher’s movement orders are confidential.
The two ships proceed during the night to a second location. Skylark carries a rescue chamber; its maximum depth capability is 850 feet. No other ships are in the vicinity.
April 10, 1963, 7:47 a.m. Thresher reports to Skylark via underwater telephone that she is starting a deep dive; the test depth is redacted in recently released Navy documents. The ships are to keep in contact every 15 minutes.
8:53 a.m. Thresher informs Skylark that they are “proceeding to test depth.”
9:12 a.m. Skylark’s boatswain’s mate hears this message from Thresher: “Experiencing minor difficulties. Have positive up angle; attempting to blow; will keep you informed.” That meant the submarine would close its vents and blow air into its ballast tanks to bring it to the surface.
The Skylark crewman told a court of inquiry it sounded like the ship’s commander, but “he didn’t sound panicky at all.”
Skylark’s navigator hears a noise that sounds like air under pressure, he tells investigators later.
9:14 a.m. Skylark tells Thresher there are no other ships in the area and it is clear to surface.
9:16 a.m. A “garbled” message comes from Thresher; the only words those on board Skylark can make out are “test depth.” It is the last transmission from Thresher.
9:18 a.m. Sonar arrays detect a high-energy, low-frequency noise disturbance, “of the type which could have been made by an implosion emanated from Thresher,” investigators later report.
The navigator in Skylark’s pilot house also told investigators he heard a sound “that registered with me as being familiar because of the fact that I had heard a lot of ships breaking up during World War II after having been torpedoed at depths. It sounded as though there was a compartment collapsing or something similar to that nature.”
10:58 a.m., Skylark starts dropping patterns of three grenades every 10 to 15 minutes, a signal to Thresher to surface. There is no response.
The Navy scrambles air, sea and underwater vessels to search for Thresher. They locate an oil slick and some debris.
April 11: Bureau of Naval Personnel determines under the Missing Persons Act that all 129 persons on board the USS Thresher died on April 10.
The wreckage of USS Thresher is later found but not recovered. Its location remains a secret.