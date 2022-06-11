M ore than a century ago, Lucy Jane Whitcomb Carpenter made her wishes clear: She wanted her estate to go toward caring for “poor and unfortunate residents” in her hometown of Swanzey.
That bequest included the sprawling farmhouse where she and her late husband, George Carpenter, made their home when they married in 1864.
“All native persons of said town, who may, by reason of old age, sickness or other misfortune, have been rendered incapable of caring for themselves, may find a home here,” her 1916 will states.
The Carpenter Home for the elderly was created in 1930 by vote of the townspeople, and it served as elderly housing for nearly 90 years.
Times change.
With the blessing of the court, the state Department of Justice and town meeting voters, the town of Swanzey is buying the Carpenter homestead from the Carpenter Trust and selling 46 undeveloped acres of land in Westmoreland that Lucy Carpenter had bequeathed to the town.
The Westmoreland property, which is landlocked with no road frontage, is up for auction on Municibid. The starting bid is $25,000; the appraised value is $26,000, according to the Westmoreland assessing office.
Town officials decided to close the Carpenter Home in 2019 when running it was no longer feasible.
“Ultimately, staffing and state requirements basically became too onerous for us to continue to operate it,” said Michael Branley, the town administrator.
Since then, Swanzey town leaders have wrestled with how best to serve Lucy Carpenter’s original intent.
They sought the counsel of the state Division of Charitable Trusts in the Department of Justice.
Between a trust and a hard place
Diane Murphy Quinlan, director of charitable trusts, said it’s not unusual for trusts or charities to contact her division “when the purpose of the trust or the purpose of the organization can no longer be accomplished.”
Sometimes, she said, “It might mean dissolution of the trust or organization to accomplish the original purpose.”
Quinlan called it “impressive” that Swanzey managed to run the Carpenter Home for so long. However, she said, “It just didn’t make sense anymore.”
Changing the purpose of the trust requires court approval, she said, through a legal process called a “cy pres” petition.
“It’s a doctrine that allows the court to modify a purpose of a charitable trust when that purpose becomes impossible or impractical or illegal or wasteful,” Quinlan explained. “What the court does is modify the trust to a purpose that reasonably accommodates the original purpose.”
That’s what the judge did in the Swanzey case.
After a hearing in April in the 8th Circuit Court’s probate division in Keene, Judge Patricia Quigley granted the town’s petition to sell the Carpenter properties in Swanzey and Westmoreland.
The judge’s order states that the town’s use and operation of the former Carpenter Home “have become impracticable,” and that using the proceeds from selling the properties for charitable purposes “will be useful to the community and fulfill as nearly as possible the general charitable intent of Mrs. Carpenter.”
This sort of situation actually happens quite a bit, Quinlan said. An old will may designate funds to build a hospital, but the community already has a hospital. Or someone wants to donate money to create a park, but the area isn’t right for a park.
The court allowed the town to purchase the Carpenter Home from the trust at fair-market value, after first notifying the director of Charitable Trusts of the price and terms. The money from the sale will go into the trust.
How satisfied is Quinlan that the Swanzey plan is honoring what Lucy Carpenter had in mind back in the early 20th century?
“I think it’s as close as possible,” she said.
Swanzey’s ‘patrons of culture’
So who was Lucy Carpenter?
Richard Scaramelli, a retired Keene State College history professor who is an administrator of the Carpenter Trust, said the hilltop Carpenter Home is an important landmark for the town.
It was George Carpenter’s family’s ancestral home, and where he returned to settle into farming after an unsuccessful expedition to California to pan for gold.
Carpenter married Lucy Whitcomb, who came from a prominent family that harnessed the Ashuelot River to power grist mills and lumber mills. Later generations of Whitcombs moved into timber harvesting, and then sand and gravel mining, Scaramelli said.
George and Lucy Carpenter, who had no children, “became the patrons of culture in Swanzey,” Scaramelli said. They called their home Valley View Farm.
Ardent supporters of Unitarian Universalism, the Carpenters were patrons and eventual owners of the Mt. Caesar Seminary, a private school in Swanzey that later became Swanzey Academy.
The Carpenters converted the academy building into a private library, now the Mt. Caesar Union Library, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lucy Carpenter also took it upon herself to send a letter to all Swanzey residents, asking them to donate items to her newly formed Swanzey Antiquarian Society. “A lot of people responded to this, giving everything from wedding dresses to Civil War uniforms and swords and muskets, and bear traps and school desks,” Scaramelli said.
The top floor of the library was converted into a museum that exists to this day. “It’s entirely thanks to Lucy’s initiative,” Scaramelli said.
The Carpenters also were patrons of the growing “Old Home Day” movement to encourage former residents, who had left their farms for more lucrative jobs in the mills south of here, to return home, he said.
New purpose for old house
At the annual town meeting in March, Swanzey residents voted to authorize selectmen to purchase the Carpenter Home farmhouse and three surrounding acres from the Lucy Carpenter Trust for $455,000. That money will be deposited in the trust, “with interest earned to be expended to benefit the poor and unfortunate residents of Swanzey.”
The town recently entered into a one-year lease with Honey Bee Hollow LLC., a child care provider. The intent is to use the income from the lease to cover building expenses, with the expectation that the center will serve more children over time, Branley said. “That’s a big need in this area,” he said.
Allyce Romaneck, owner/director of Honey Bee Hollow LLC, previously ran the center out of her home. She moved her operation into the Carpenter homestead last weekend, and opened for business last Monday.
Honey Bee Hollow currently serves 15 preschool kids and will take on some of their older siblings this summer, Romaneck said. She is licensed for 40 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years and plans to expand as staffing allows.
Honey Bee Hollow is the only day care center in Swanzey, which is considered a “child care desert,” Romaneck said.
She thinks Lucy Carpenter “would be completely on board” with having little ones fill her homestead with their happy laughter.
“My feeling is that the children of our area, and the families of our area, are the ‘poor and unfortunate’ right now,” Romaneck said. “Finding reliable child care right now is hard for everyone.”
Seeing the former Carpenter Home close was sad, child care director Romaneck said. “But if I can bring a little life back to the building, I feel like it has so much potential to be something great for the community,” she said.
‘We want to do the most good’
Judge Quigley ordered that determinations of need and distributions of aid from the Carpenter Trust will be made by the selectmen or their designated agent.
The annual income from that trust is to be used “to provide financial assistance to residents of Swanzey who by reason of age, sickness or misfortunate have been rendered incapable of caring for themselves…,” as Lucy Carpenter’s will prescribed.
Town administrator Branley said Swanzey officials plan to appoint a committee to review requests for aid from the Carpenter trust. The goal is to “find ways to use the money to keep people in their homes or help people find housing,” he said.
As for the Westmoreland land, Branley said some of the abutters have expressed interest in bidding on the property. Town officials don’t have any preference for who buys it, he said.
“We just want the highest bidder, to do the most good,” he said.
Town leaders want to honor Mrs. Carpenter’s vision in her 1916 will, Branley said, “basically to try to meet her intent in potentially creative ways.”
Trustee Scaramelli said it’s “critically important to the history of this town” to preserve the Carpenter homestead.
With the current plan, he said, “We are still keeping up with Lucy Carpenter’s interest in her will, which is to support those who have come upon hard times in town.”
“It’s a compromise, but her high intentions are still being respected and honored,” he said.
.
The auction for the 46-acre parcel in Westmoreland ends Monday, June 20. New Hampshire residents can bid online at municibid.com/Listing/Details/44636542.