LONDONDERRY — Jacob C. Hutchinson. Alexander Burwell. Jimmy Stinson. Who are these men, and what do they have in common?
They were all Black men who served their country during World War II, and they were all stationed at the U.S. Army’s Grenier Air Base in Manchester — now known as Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
For Black History Month, the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s Assistant Director Leah Dearborn will share details about these men in a program at 7 p.m. tonight [Thursday ]at the museum, 27 Navigator Road.
It will be followed by a “Changing of the Planes” ceremony, during which three large-scale model aircraft built by Tuskegee Airman Howard Carter will be placed on display in the museum.
The planes will replace three of Carter’s models that have been on display since 2019, and which will be returned to storage as part of the museum’s collection.
Following his honorable discharge in the 1950s, Carter resorted to building models when denied the opportunity to work as an airline pilot in the 1950s due to racial discrimination.
The plane-changing ceremony will include remarks from Rosalie Dunbar, former co-owner of the Top Fun Aviation Toy Museum, who met Carter (now in his 90s and living near Boston) when he originally donated his models to her museum. Dunbar is a lifelong aviation enthusiast who sought to preserve and share Carter’s story and models, which are now part of the Aviation Museum’s collection.
The ceremony will follow a lecture about the history of Black military service in New Hampshire and New England, with a particular focus on the history of Grenier Air Base. Through their own words in The Beacon, a newspaper that circulated on the base during the 1940s, you’ll also learn about life in “the Village,” a segregated barracks where Black soldiers were billeted.
Other figures discussed will be Marva Louis, the wife of acclaimed boxer Joe Louis, and her visit to the Air Field, as well as the words of USO workers who witnessed the days of segregation at Grenier.
Guests also will hear about the 366th Infantry Regiment, once stationed in Manchester, which included Black officers in its leadership and fought in combat in Italy during WWII.
During WWII, 2.5 million African American men registered for the draft, with over one million inducted into the armed forces. In addition to thousands of Black women, these inductees served in all branches of service and in all theaters of operations during the war.
People of African descent have participated in every U.S. war; however, it wasn’t until President Harry Truman signed Executive Order 9981 in 1948, establishing the President’s Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Services, that the government committed to integrating the segregated military.
Despite honorable service during wartime, however, Black pilots (including Howard Carter) would not be hired by commercial airlines until 1965, when Air Force veteran Marlon Green won a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court against Continental Airlines.
Tickets to tonight’s program are $10. for more information, visit aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 603- 669-4820.