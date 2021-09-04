Twenty years on, remembering those we lost

At the 9/11 Museum in lower Manhattan, a dimly lit room is filled with digital images of those we lost on that terrible Tuesday morning.
Each photo captures someone in a moment of joy: men and women of all ages, races and backgrounds, smiling at the camera.
A dozen of them were from New Hampshire.
They all died too soon.
American Flight 11
Thelma Cuccinello, 71, a grandmother of 10, was a passenger on Flight 11, which crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
Friends said she had been excited about going to visit her sister in California.
Born in Boston, she and her husband, Albert, raised their three daughters in Lexington, Mass., before moving to Wilmot.
She was a gifted seamstress, making clothes and costumes for her daughters when they were growing up and later making quilts for each grandchild. She loved traveling and had taken up golf the year before she died.
Friends said Cuccinello loved Christmas, and her home was decorated with handmade ornaments. She volunteered with her church and the public library in Wilmot.
David Kovalcin, 42, of Hudson was a senior mechanical engineer for Raytheon. He was headed to the West Coast for business on American Flight 11.
His wife, Elizabeth, said their family had carved out a “Father Knows Best” kind of life, David making sure to get home each evening in time to have dinner with her and their two young daughters.
She later remembered that David had trouble sleeping the two nights before he left. That morning, he left a note for his family: “I will miss everybody very much. See you Friday night.”
Carol Ann Flyzik, 40, worked for a medical technology company and was flying to Los Angeles on business. She had previously worked as a registered nurse in Haverhill, Mass.
After the 9/11 attacks, her adopted hometown of Plaistow erected a granite memorial honoring Flyzik and the other victims who died that day.
A cousin recalled Flyzik as loving, caring and “effervescent,” someone who made people smile. The former town manager of Plaistow said she “led a life of distinction.”
She and her partner of 13 years, Nancy Walsh, lived in Plaistow with Walsh’s three children.
Doug Stone, 64, of Dover was a business owner and a devoted dad. He was heading to California both for business and to help his son, Zachary, get settled at UCLA for his freshman year.
Stone and a friend, Tad Parker, owned Odyssey Press in Dover. After Stone’s death, Parker remembered him for his wry sense of humor and his deep pride in his son.
United Flight 175
Kathleen and Robert Michael Shearer were heading to Los Angeles to visit their daughter and first grandchild.
The couple had been married for 39 years and still held hands.
They boarded United Flight 175 and died together when the plane crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center.
The Shearers had just built their dream house in Dover. Robert, 63, who had earned the nickname the “Lawn King,” had just put in a new lawn before their trip.
Robert was a retired engineer, and Kathleen, 61, was a retired dollmaker. She had been working on a quilt for her granddaughter. After the tragedy, the family found the nearly finished quilt back home in Dover.
Also on Flight 175 was Louis Neil Mariani, 58, who lived in Derry with his wife, Ellen. A gifted photographer, he loved taking photos for the local newspaper in his hometown of Bedford, Mass.
The morning of Sept. 11, the couple was heading to California for Ellen’s daughter’s wedding. They had booked their flights at different times and were traveling on separate planes, due to arrive within minutes of each other.
Instead, Ellen was waiting at the airport in Chicago for her next flight when she learned that her husband of 13 years was on the plane that struck the south tower.
Four days later, the wedding went on, with Ellen giving away the bride. She wore two yellow roses, and the family toasted Neil.
She later wrote: “I have wanted to be with you, Neil, so many times since that day and had wished I was with you on that plane, giving each other comfort, like we had done so many times throughout our marriage. This was not to be in the plans God has for us.”
Robert LeBlanc, 70, was a well-loved professor emeritus at the University of New Hampshire, where he passed on his love of geography to his students.
He and his wife, Andrea, lived in Lee.
LeBlanc was a world traveler and lifelong learner. He was heading to a geography conference in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.
He and his wife had plans to travel to Argentina, India and Sweden.
Robert was never satisfied just reading about places, she said. “He wanted to go there,” she said. “He wanted to smell the smell and taste the food and talk to the people.”
One former student wrote on social media: “He was a sweet man who taught in his wool socks and Birkenstocks year round, no matter what the weather! He shared his love of geography with all of us majors.”
Ralph Kershaw, 52, a native of Wolfeboro, had followed his father into the trade of surveying yachts. He was flying to Los Angeles en route to Singapore to inspect a yacht.
Kershaw married his high school sweetheart, and they had twin sons, moving to Manchester-by-the-Sea in Massachusetts. He was remembered as “a yachtsman’s best friend” in a profile published in The New York Times.
From an early age, Carl Max Hammond Jr. loved tinkering with vintage Mustangs with his dad and namesake.
Hammond was 37 when he died. A native of Alabama, he earned a doctorate in physics and had worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Stanford Research Institute before moving to New England to take a research position.
When he moved to Derry, he bought a house with a garage big enough to house his Mustangs, his father said.
In addition to tinkering with cars, Hammond loved poetry and working with his hands.
World Trade Center
David Suarez, 24, a native of Dover, was living in Manhattan on Sept. 11. He was working as a consultant for Deloitte Consulting at Marsh & McLennan in the World Trade Center.
He had been applying to colleges to earn an MBA and hoped to attend Harvard.
What those who love him remembered most was his caring nature. He worked in soup kitchens and tutored high school students.
“He reached out to people in a very warm and genuine way,” said his father, Ted Suarez.
In addition to the 12 victims the 9/11 Memorial & Museum officially lists as from New Hampshire, there were others who left grieving loved ones here.
Ralph Ascoli’s 30-year-old sister, Debra Mannetta, usually had Tuesdays off, but she had swapped days so she could take her 3-year-old daughter to her first day of preschool on Sept. 10.
So on Sept. 11, she was in her office on the 91st floor of the north tower at the World Trade Center.
Debra’s husband, Kenny, a New York City police officer, was home with the couple’s 1-year-old. Debbie called him after the plane hit and tried to reassure him. “We’re just waiting for the firefighters to come get us,” she told him.
Ascoli, who lives in Hooksett, said his nieces are now 23 and 21. The older one, Jessica, just graduated with a degree in biomedical engineering and is working on cancer trials. Her sister, Ashley, is in nursing school. Debra’s widower never remarried.
The family still gets together every summer at Lake Sunapee, a tradition Debbie loved.
On Sept. 11, Ascoli will attend a remembrance service in Meredith’s Hesky Park at noon. As the anniversary approaches each year, he said, he feels a familiar anxiety.
He remembers how the nation pulled together right after the attacks, a sharp contrast to today’s divisiveness. “The country hasn’t been the same since,” he said.
That would grieve Debbie, he said. “What would really make her happy is people being kind to each other,” he said.
When he thinks about his sister, it’s not about how she died, but how she lived and the legacy she has left for her girls: “Being kind to people, caring for people,” he said.
This report was compiled from biographical information from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and from material previously published in the New York Times and on legacy.com.