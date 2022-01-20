Wanted: Custodian. Landmark Portsmouth property; streamlined exterior; cramped interior. Weekly cleaning of inside floors and surfaces.
The USS Albacore, a 205-foot teardrop-shaped relic of the Navy’s early submarine research and development program, is looking for someone to scrub floors and wipe surfaces.
“We love to keep our boat looking spiffy!!!” says the notice posted on Albacore's dedicated Facebook page January 18.
Built in 1953 at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, the Albacore, which was once home to 55 sailors and had a primary mission as a research and prototype submarine, sits silently in Albacore Park off 600 Market Street in Portsmouth. The sub and museum are currently closed for the holiday season, but will reopen in mid-February.
Executive Director Patti Violette says they have always had custodians keeping the sub clean and tidy.
“We currently have a cleaning company who does both the submarine and our visitor center, but we wanted to have just one company or person to do the submarine instead of focusing on both cleaning areas,” she said on Thursday.
The custodial job is a contracted position. Bids are being solicited and Violette says she intends to meet each individual contractor bidding for the work.
Keeping the submarine as clean and tidy as it would have been while in Navy service between 1953 and 1972 is the objective.
“We have many Albacore crewmen and other submarine veterans who appreciate our attention to detail and preservation," she said.
Violette’s father would be pleased. “My father was a 20-year Navy man and it has made a great difference in my life to have this Albacore Park experience and to be closer to the life he held in such high esteem. It yielded a greater understanding of the fraternity and dignity of all those who have served in the U.S. Navy,” she said.
Cleaning has taken on a new meaning during the COVID pandemic as the park launched strategies for cleaning and disinfecting the submarine with multiple daily wipe-downs and even UV light disinfection -- no easy task in the cramped interior quarters. Five sanitation stations were located around the park and social distancing was enforced.
When the park reopens in February, Violette says they will again require the wearing of masks and following whatever the up-to-the-minute guidelines are.
The new custodian will be expected to clean twice a week. One visit would include cleaning and vacuuming the floors and mopping and waxing. The other visit will focus on cleaning surfaces normally touched by visitors and staff.
Prior to the pandemic, the park and museum hosted about 50,000 visitors a year according to Violette. The first half of 2020 changed all that with abbreviated open times and half the number of visitors.
Violette says that bounced back significantly in 2021.
“2021 brought us the 'new normal.' Our summer season flourished with domestic travelers both regionally and locally,” she said.
Like so many other tourist-related businesses, she is unsure what 2022 will bring. The sub and museum are planning to open mid-February to accommodate school vacation schedules, but it may not be seven days-a-week.
Best to call or check the website: (603) 436-3680 or https://www.ussalbacore.org/
“We have a ton of new initiatives slated for 2022,” Violette said.
“We will be unveiling new museum gallery acquisitions, announcing our Winter/Spring lecture series, promoting our new educational programs, and celebrating the grand reopening of our newly organized gift shop.”