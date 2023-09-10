Years in the making, the restoration of the historic Cooper Shop in Hollis was a labor of love and a source of town pride.
But sometime over the Labor Day weekend, someone vandalized the historic building, smashing windows and breaking hearts.
David Sullivan, a long-time member and the former chairman of the Hollis Heritage Commission, got the call from another member last Tuesday morning. At first he thought it was an accident, an errant baseball from the recreation fields nearby, that had broken a window.
“But then when I went around to the other side, I saw that there was significant, deliberate damage — and a rock inside,” he said.
With that rock, the vandals had destroyed the only original window the commission had managed to salvage from the 1840 building. “I was just very disappointed at the lack of respect,” Sullivan said. “It’s really disheartening that there’s not the appreciation of history.”
Noah Dow’s Cooper Shop originally stood on the corner of Van Dyke Road and Broad Streets, Sullivan said. Over time, it fell into disrepair and there was talk of demolishing it.
That’s when a group of Heritage Commission volunteers spent four days taking the building apart, including the support beams and granite foundation. Sullivan and his wife stored the pieces at their home.
“And then we spent the last 16 years trying to raise money to rebuild it,” he said.
Determined to restore the cooperage, the commission got approval from the town to erect it at Nichols Field, near the Lawrence Barn they had restored a while back. “We were pretty much ready to build it at the start of 2020 — and then of course, COVID came so that put us behind a bit,” Sullivan said.
But they persisted, and the restoration was finally completed last month, the building resting on its original stone foundation, with fresh paint, new siding and roof, and a carved wooden hand rail. Hundreds of volunteers donated time and money to the project, and local contractors offered their talents and materials. “It really was a nice community effort,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the vandalism was especially heartbreaking for long-time Heritage Commission members such as Honi Glover, who had solicited the volunteers to save the building — and who recently turned 90 — and Wendy Trimble, who helped see the project through to completion.
News of what happened has been met with outrage — and offers of help — from town residents on social media. “Heartbreaking for all of us who worked so hard to bring this historical building to life, and it should be heartbreaking for all our community,” the commission posted. “Hollis is better than this deliberate destruction but only if we care.”
One woman offered to donate glass panes from her old barn to replace the historic window.
And a man wrote: “I call upon the ghost of cobbler Joe Gates to haunt the perpetrators.” Gates used to have a cobbler shop on Main Street; the building is still there today, Sullivan said.
Hollis Police Capt. Brendan LaFlamme was among those who were outraged by what happened. “Quite frankly, it’s disgusting behavior,” he said. “It’s shameful.”
“Hollis prides itself on its history, its farming history, and this cooper shop is a part of that history,” he said.
“The Heritage Commission worked tirelessly to get this put back to beautiful condition,” he said. “And it’s just a shame that the actions of one or two people destroyed a historical piece of property in town.”
It’s possible, perhaps even likely, that the vandals were juveniles. But LaFlamme said, “Until we get more information, we’re not ruling anything out.”
This past weekend was Old Home Days in Hollis, and despite the setback, Heritage Commission members were excited to unveil the restoration to residents and visitors. Master cooper Ron Raiselis from Portsmouth’s Strawbery Banke was on hand on Saturday to demonstrate his craft as he has in past years, this year in a real cooperage.
Sullivan said the volunteers talked about trying to get the broken windows repaired in time for Old Home Days but in the end, they chose to leave the damage for now, to show people what had happened. “It might be just a window to some people but it’s significant in what that building was, and how long it took us to get it back,” he said.
He hopes it can be a kind of teaching moment. “This was a vital part of Hollis life 100 years ago,” he said. “Our town has so much history and it’s really important for the young kids to learn that.”
If the vandals are identified, repairing the building could be part of the restitution sought in court, Capt. LaFlamme said. But he said, “At the end of the day, we lost a nice piece of history. That was an original window to the building that can’t be duplicated.”
Sullivan said he hopes the Cooper Shop can become a place where school kids can learn about the people and the way of life that were the heart of so many small New Hampshire towns.
“Respecting our heritage is so important,” Sullivan said. “I just wish people would understand and respect that more, and be taught that at a young age.”
The police department is asking for the public’s help to find the culprits. “It’s kind of a high-traffic area so we’re hopeful somebody saw something and can give us something that can help us figure out who did this,” Capt. LaFlamme said. “A suspicious-looking vehicle that caught their eye, or a group of people walking down the street — really, anything that just kind of stands out to them.”
Anyone who may have seen something unusual around Nichols Field over the Labor Day weekend is asked to call the department at 603-465-7637.