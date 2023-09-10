Through the broken window
Photographed through a broken plane of glass, master cooper Ron Raiselis uses a draw shave tool on a piece of elm to make a wooden hoop for a barrel in the Cooper Shop in Hollis. The restored Cooper Shop was recently vandalized and had several broken windows, including a 183-year-old window.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Years in the making, the restoration of the historic Cooper Shop in Hollis was a labor of love and a source of town pride.

But sometime over the Labor Day weekend, someone vandalized the historic building, smashing windows and breaking hearts.