BELMONT -- History was on the move on Wednesday, when the 126-year-old Gale School was relocated to its new home, where the landmark will be preserved for generations to come.
As a large crowd of mask-wearing community members looked on, many recording the spectacle on their cell phones, the 196-ton building and attached 70-foot bell tower was moved across Concord Street to a donated lot where footing for a foundation had already been laid.
Just a day earlier, Rick Geddes of Geddes Building Movers Inc. of Bow and his crew inched the building from its hilltop location down a 17-percent grade, the steepest Geddes said he has ever tackled.
“This is my end big one,” Geddes said, as he waited for utility crews to disconnect and take down electrical wires and telephone and cable lines and temporarily uproot a utility pole so the school could cross the street unimpeded.
Geddes said he plans to retire in five months and that his crew, which has been with him for 13 years, will take over operation of the company. He will remain in the business, but plans to work 40-hour weeks instead of 80.
“The engineer said we needed a 50-ton holdback,” Geddes said of the required braking power to come down a hill that rivals a stretch of the Mount Washington Auto Road.
Using D8 and D6 bulldozers and two huge wreckers, Geddes said they were able to create more than 100 tons of braking power, nearly three to one over the needed estimate.
The hydraulic power dollies that carried the building were rented from Expert House Movers Inc. of Maryland. Geddes said that company holds the record for the heaviest structure moved on wheels, the 5,000-ton Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.
Bob and Lisa Lord donated the one-acre lot that is the school’s new home.
“A lot of people put a lot of effort into making this become a reality,” Bob Lord said, downplaying his role in its success.
Lord’s family has owned multiple properties on the street for generations and Bob recounted attending the fourth grade in the basement of the Gale School. He credits his teacher Mrs. Colby with “igniting my desire to learn.” He eventually went on the earn a degree in biochemistry at UNH.
“This is history. You do something not because you're going to get something back but because it helps the community,” said Lisa Lord.
Andrew Cushing, a former field service representative with the N.H. Preservation Alliance, whose job is to work with communities to help make preservation projects happen, said Belmont is unique in that so many volunteers joined in the effort and stayed with it, despite the passage of years.
“We had so many different pieces fall into place, including Lakes Region Community Developers, the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) and the N.H. Preservation Alliance,” Cushing said.
“The N.H. Preservation Alliance loves it when a Seven to Save listing gives an endangered property a boost and draws resources and interest to get to preservation goals. This property is a poster child,” said Jennifer Goodman, the group’s executive director who was among those who turned out to watch the move.
LCHIP helped fund the project with a $110,000 grant. The school district agreed to provide a moving allowance of $71,000, the amount originally budgeted to have the building razed.
Carmen Lorentz, Executive Director of Lakes Region Community Developers, who has assumed ownership of the building for $1, said the structure’s educational legacy will continue but in a slightly different form. LRCD has had preliminary discussions with a day-care center provider who is interested in operating out of the first floor and are looking to address the need for a senior care center, recently cited by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Lorentz said it will be at least a couple of years before LRCD can obtain the needed funding to renovate the building, which remains structurally sound but needs extensive rehabilitation. The Gale School building has not been used by the Shaker Regional School District since 1997. Townspeople have long shown support for preserving the architecturally significant building, but have struggled to create an affordable plan to preserve and move it.
“A lot of people never believed it was going to happen. But the key to me is the N.H. way. A lot of people pitched in things that made it happen,” said Save Our Gale School member Woody Fogg.
He credited the hard work and perseverance of SOGS officers, Chairman Diane Marden, Vice Chairman Ken Knowlton and treasurer Brenda Paquette, for keeping their eye on the prize over the three decades it took to see the building saved from the wrecking ball and rehabilitated for continued use by the community. Geddes performed the move at “a very steep discount,” according to Fogg.