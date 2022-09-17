Here's a sampling of some fall foliage/Veterans Day tours featuring the sites in "War Monuments."
Central:
Epsom, the Andrew McClary plaque, dedicated to an Epsom man who was the highest-ranking officer to die at Bunker Hill.
Pittsfield, the Harrison Thyng memorial, to a Barnstead boy who distinguished himself as a flying ace in two wars. This is a stunner, especially for small-town New Hampshire.
Wolfeboro, the Wright Museum. More a tribute to all of the Greatest Generation, not just the war dead, but they deserve it. Closed in winter.
Queen City:
Victory Park, Lucien Gosselin's World War I statue and Rene Gagnon.
West Side, the Merci Boxcar at 126 Reed St. Arrange visits with Tony Travia, ttravia@comcast.net.
West Side, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Gosselin's memorial to the French-Canadian war dead.
National Guard Armory, plaque to Vietnam dead including Five Guardsmen.
Western:
Jaffrey, "Buddies." Main Street park.
Marlow, doughboy statue donated by Agnes Grant Phelps. Remarkable for its attention to detail and as an example of what the smaller towns were doing.
Rindge, Cathedral of the Pines.
Coastal
Exeter, Daniel Chester French World War I sculpture, Gale Park. French didn't live in Exeter after his teens, but he still gifted the town with a memorial.
Hampton Beach, Marine Memorial. A Granite State treasure.
Portsmouth, Memorial Bridge. "Old" bridge replaced in 2013, but new bridge still carries plaque from World War I. Nearby, a new memorial to veterans of all wars includes concrete pilings from the old bridge.