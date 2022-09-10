A father’s love for his son. A daughter’s love for her father. A love that crossed an ocean and a couple of continents, coming to rest in a tiny New Hampshire town. And a hero who was still a hero, just not the one we thought he was.
When I started out to write “New Hampshire War Monuments: The Stories in the Stones,” I didn’t expect to have my own life shaken and stirred. My co-author and I put 1,000 miles on three different cars, from Coos to the sea, to write about and photograph these treasures. Like the wars, these stories left us forever changed.
I was looking for a project to do with my daughter, Sheila Bailey, a freelance photographer. We had already collaborated on the 2020 title, “Exeter, New Hampshire Past and Present,” with Arcadia Publishing. Sparked by a chance viewing of Jaffrey’s “Buddies” monument, I decided to track the history and changes in New Hampshire’s war monuments, memorials and sacred spaces.
I had spent most of my adult life writing nonfiction, mostly for newspapers. I covered 13 different New Hampshire towns over 35 years for three different news organizations. Nonfiction was a way to pay the bills. Fiction was where my heart lay, or so I thought.
The Exeter book was more like a paint-by-number project. Mostly a photo book, its success depended on me scouting out vintage photos, Sheila taking a matching contemporary image, and a 150-word caption to tie them together.
“War Monuments” was different. I didn’t expect to fall in love with nonfiction writing, but these stories snagged me and wouldn’t let go.
”Buddies”
“Buddies” sparked the project, so to “Buddies” we went.
The statue on Jaffrey’s Main Street was produced by Viggo Brandt-Erichsen, a Danish sculptor on the rise. In Paris in the ’20s he fell in love with Dorothy Caldwell, a wealthy American woman. They married, she bore his child, and both she and the child died.
Before her death, she begged Viggo to bury her in Jaffrey, a town where she had spent happy summers as a child. So, the young sculptor, with his wife’s and child’s ashes in tow, set sail for America.
He settled in Jaffrey, and the town — much smaller then — found room in its heart for an artist who wandered around downtown in a beret and cape. Brandt-Erichsen found room in his heart for Jaffrey, too, and he created and donated “Buddies” to the town.
There are three love stories here — the love of the doughboy for his dead comrade, the love of country that plunged young men into a war in Europe, and the love of Brandt-Erichsen for his Dorothy. It gave me chills. Still does.
The sculptures
We learned about the Loammi Bean statue at Weirs Beach.
Loammi Bean, a Lakes Region farmer, bought 150 acres near the Weirs but was never to plant or plow it. He enlisted in the Union Army and never came back. His daughter, Nellie Bean Zebley, funded a statue in his honor near the Veterans Compound at Weirs Beach.
The statue came down in a furious storm in the 1930s, and that was that until half a century later, when a couple cleaning out a barn found the original plaque from the statue and returned it to Nellie’s descendants.
The Hampton Historical Society led us to William Downs, who lost his son and namesake in the Pacific during World War II. Downs originally just wanted a venue to remember his boy, but he got much more and so did we: the majestic Marine Memorial at Hampton Beach.
We learned the names and the stories behind the sculptors. My personal favorite was Lucien Gosselin, a French-Canadian instructor at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, who gave Manchester Casimir Pulaski, the World War I memorial to French-Canadians in Mount Calvary Cemetery, and the huge, wedding-cake production in Victory Park.
Typical of “Great War” statuary, Gosselin’s World War I memorial has a little bit of everything — a soldier, a sailor, eagles and three allegorical figures. It reflects the romanticism of that war — the last war we ever romanticized.
The men
Gosselin’s creation stands a few paces away from the Rene Gagnon memorial. We loved Rene, he was ours, even when he proved to be all too human and all too fallible.
He was, after all, the hometown hero who participated in the iconic flag raising at Iwo Jima. Except he wasn’t, the Marine Corps pointed out more than half a century later.
But he still enlisted, he still served and, if you want to get picky, he did carry a larger flag back up the mountain when the original was too small. He was part of the Greatest Generation. He was there.
The Five Guardsmen, all killed on the same day in 1969, brought Manchester to its knees and the story brought me to my knees. Vietnam was divisive, but not in Manchester, a city that took care of its own.
And we learned the stories of men like Derrick Oxford of Plainfield, an enslaved person who fought in the Revolution. Oxford didn’t get a proper headstone until more than 200 years later, when Jane Stephenson of the Plainfield Historical Society decided it was time.
Stephenson “harangued” the VA until they agreed to pay for the stone, researched Oxford’s descendants, researched his “owner’s” descendants, and invited them all to the dedication of the stone and a time of healing. And Derrick got his due.
We also learned that the complexion and complexity of these memorials changed with the wars they commemorated. Civil War and World War I monuments were richly ornamented, with everything from screaming eagles to the Angel of Death.
After the Second World War, the installations become simpler and starker, sometimes just a block of granite with names. The troops came back from those wars sobered, chastened and not likely to romanticize anything. The style trend continued through Korea and Vietnam, when Vietnam guys got a memorial at all.
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan brought a new aspect to memorials — they were things that the dead might have liked and the living could actually use, such as Doug Dicenzo of Plymouth’s golf tournament for camp scholarships and Dan Healy of Exeter’s road race to raise funds for single parents and needy children.
I fell in love with nonfiction as I fell in love with these stories, and I fell in love — again — with my state. Where but in New Hampshire could a chance barn-cleaning produce a family treasure, and then deliver it to that family? Where but in New Hampshire could an artist from another shore give a gift such as “Buddies”?
And where else could a Marine killed in action still be honored by the town he moved from as a child? Jedh Barker was born in Franklin, but left New Hampshire for Paramus, New Jersey when he was 6. He enlisted in the Marines, went to Vietnam, and died in 1967, jumping on a grenade to save his fellow Marines. Paramus memorialized him — but so did Franklin, with a plaque and relief on City Hall.
New Hampshire towns love long and hard, especially when the object of that love is a member of the military. But really, what else did we expect?