buddy2.JPG

The “Buddies” monument in Jaffrey is a memorial to love in all its forms and was the springboard for the new book, “New Hampshire War Monuments: The Stories Behind the Stones.

 Sheila Bailey

A father’s love for his son. A daughter’s love for her father. A love that crossed an ocean and a couple of continents, coming to rest in a tiny New Hampshire town. And a hero who was still a hero, just not the one we thought he was.

When I started out to write “New Hampshire War Monuments: The Stories in the Stones,” I didn’t expect to have my own life shaken and stirred. My co-author and I put 1,000 miles on three different cars, from Coos to the sea, to write about and photograph these treasures. Like the wars, these stories left us forever changed.

thyngb&w.jpg

The Harrison Thyng monument in Pittsfield celebrates the achievements of Barnstead-born Thyng, who flew fighter planes in both World War II and Korea.

“New Hampshire War Monuments” is available at Gibson’s in Concord, Water Street Bookstore in Exeter, on Amazon, or from the publisher, www.arcadiapublishing.com.