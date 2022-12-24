Racial covenants

Somerset, in Montgomery County, is one of many older neighborhoods in the D.C. region that had restrictions on deeds. 

 Katherine Shaver/Washington Post

A new map of one of the Washington region's most affluent and liberal suburbs reveals an ugly past: scores of neighborhoods deemed Whites-only for decades, helping to set the stage for persistent racial inequities.

The interactive map devised by planners with Maryland's Montgomery County shows areas of Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Silver Spring and Takoma Park that had pervasive racial covenants for much of the 20th century. While the history of racial covenants has been well-documented, urban planners and historians say plotting them on a map - neighborhood by neighborhood and, in some cases, parcel by parcel - lays bare the extent of discrimination in stark and often surprising ways.