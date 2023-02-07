SOTU-HISTORY

President Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill on March 1, 2022. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

With all the pomp and pageantry surrounding the president's State of the Union address, one might think its traditions date back to earliest days of the republic. There's the House Sergeant-at-Arms bellowing out the arrival of the president, as if microphones were never invented. There's the president handing paper copies of his speech to the House speaker and vice president, as if that couldn't have just been an email.

And, oh God, the applause. The unending waves of applause that double the length of the speech - for the first lady, for whoever is seated next to the first lady, for the troops and the Supreme Court and the Cabinet. The one-party-only applause, the are-we-all-gonna-clap-for-this-oops-I-guess-not applause, and of course the five-minute standing-o's for every single expression of patriotism.